SEBASTIAN BACH To Headline 'Rock From The Heart' Benefit Concert

Rock From The Heart, with sponsors Sanford Health and 107.9 The Fox, has announced that Sebastian Bach, former frontman of the iconic band SKID ROW, will headline the Rock From The Heart benefit concert on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at the Avalon Events Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

This annual event supports Rock From The Heart's mission to raise awareness of aortic and heart valve disease while bringing together the community through the power of music.

Tickets, priced at $49- $200, are available at this location.

Opening the evening will be AORTIC FIRE, Rock From The Heart's house band, featuring heart surgery survivors Pete Johnson (Rock From The Heart founder) and Gina Schock (drummer of the legendary GO-GO'S). Their inspiring performance showcases the strength and resilience of those who have undergone heart surgery, sending a message of hope to patients and families.

In addition to the concert, Rock From The Heart is hosting a day of education on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Courtyard by Marriott -Moorhead. The Aortic Ed Sessions are designed to provide patients, caregivers, and medical professionals vital information about aortic and heart valve disease. The sessions will feature experts in the field, patient stories, and critical insights into managing and treating these conditions.

Sessions are scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by an informal cocktail reception and dinner designed for attendees to relax, connect, and enjoy meaningful conversations in a comfortable atmosphere. This is the perfect opportunity to network, share experiences, and unwind after an insightful day.

This event promises a weekend filled with meaningful discussions, life-saving education, and heart-pumping music. Ticket information for the concert and registration details for the Aortic Ed Sessions are available at www.rockfromtheheart.org/event-details.

Proceeds from the concert event support Rock From The Heart's mission to raise awareness of aortic and heart valve disease and provide resources for patients and families. In addition, funds will help launch the new community heart screening initiative focused on early detection of aortic and heart valve disease, offering critical assessments for those at risk in underserved populations.

Rock From The Heart is committed to raising awareness and educating the public about aortic and heart valve disease. Through benefit concerts, educational programs, and community outreach, the organization provides essential resources and support for patients and their families, providing them with the knowledge and resources to navigate their journey from diagnosis to recovery.