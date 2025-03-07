VOIVOD, NAPALM DEATH, IHSAHN, DAVE LOMBARDO, Others To Appear On RAMONES Tribute Album

Magnetic Eye Records has unveiled the next installment in its acclaimed Redux Series in homage to American punk pioneers RAMONES. The series' established practice of paying tribute to legendary rock classics with the recreation of one of the selected band's milestone albums is further elevated for this project with the production guidance of engineer, sound designer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and Grammy winner Marc Urselli. This installment features cover renditions by current artists taking on the 1976 self-titled debut album "Ramones" in the form of "Marc Urselli's Ramones Redux" alongside a companion album of tracks from across the rest of the discography as "Best of Marc Urselli's Ramones Redux".

Traditionally, the label has launched the project with a Kickstarter campaign, which will continue until March 19 and can be found at this location.

An impressive list of artists and collaborations has already been announced for "Ramones Redux" and "Best Of Ramones Redux" as follows (in alphabetical order):

* ARTHUR BROWN & The Berserker BlóthaR of GWAR

* DANÍEL HJÁLMTÝSSON & Mortiis

* DAVID J (BAUHAUS) & Paul Wallfisch (SWANS, BOTANICA)

* DEATHCHANT

* DESTRUCTO DISK feat. Timo Ellis (NETHERLANDS)

* DOMKRAFT feat. Ulf Cederlund (ENTOMBED) & Justin Goins and Tommy Southard (SOLACE)

* DUEL

* GLERAKUR feat. Andromeda Anarchia (FOLTERKAMMER)

* IMPOSTOR CULT feat. Amy Tung Barrysmith (YEAR OF THE COBRA)

* KAYO DOT & Ihsahn (EMPEROR)

* KING POTENAZ & Nefariant

* MONDO GENERATOR

* NAPALM DEATH & Thurston Moore

* RESTLESS SPIRIT feat. Jeff Matz (HIGH ON FIRE)

* SO HIDEOUS feat. Gary Lucas (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, JEFF BUCKLEY)

* UFOMAMMUT feat. Bent Sæther (MOTORPSYCHO)

* VENAMORIS feat. Dave Lombardo & Paula Lombardo with Eicca Toppinen (APOCALYTPICA)

* VOIVOD feat. JG Thirlwell

* VOLUME

* ZAPATO 3 feat. Toxic Tito & Rudy La Scala

* ZENI GEVA & Andreas Bajer (BESVÄRJELSEN)

Rock took a turn towards the bombastic, complex, and symphonic in the early '70s of the last century. YES had released the monumental "Close To The Edge" in 1972, not even a year later GENESIS were "Selling England By The Pound", and LED ZEPPELIN entered the "Houses Of The Holy" also in 1973. It very much looked liked as if the greasy, long-haired kids of rock were all becoming posh and polished. Yet in Downtown New York, a very different scene emerged that begged to differ. In a new club, a bunch of leather-clad rowdy youths that called their band RAMONES gave their debut show at CBGB's on August 16, 1974. They were loud, their hard-hitting songs needed few chords, hardly lasted longer than two minutes, and they barely gave a damn about playing perfect notes. The world of music was about to change forever.

The RAMONES are unquestionably the most ubiquitous American punk rock band of all time, whose spirit of rebellion and music have inspired generations; and still remains alive while all original members have sadly passed far too early.

With three chords and straightforward lyrics, the RAMONES embraced a stripped-down, high-energy approach that was both primal and revolutionary when it arrived in the shape of the self-titled debut album "Ramones" in 1976. They went on to influence some of the most recognizable rock, punk and metal bands of the next several decades, ranging from BLACK FLAG, NIRVANA, METALLICA, CIRCLE JERKS, WHITE ZOMBIE, PEARL JAM and GUNS N' ROSES, to name just a few. The mighty MOTÖRHEAD even dedicated a song to them.

The RAMONES perfectly represented and encapsulated the essence of the underground, holding true to their sound and style for decades, inspiring multiple generations, and establishing eternal cultural significance despite never achieving true commercial success themselves.

Magnetic Eye's Redux Series was created to pay homage to classic albums from across music history. The label has charged themselves as chroniclers and archivists to contribute to keeping the memory of outstanding artists and records alive and transfer their music to the sound of new generations.

"Ramones Redux" reimagines and celebrates the punk legends' debut album from start to finish, and is accompanied by "Best Of Ramones Redux", which includes new renditions of deep cuts and classics from across their catalog. As a first for a Magnetic Eye Redux release, this homage to the RAMONES has been masterminded and curated by New York City and London-based Italian-Swiss audio engineer, sound designer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and Grammy winner Marc Urselli.

The Magnetic Eye Redux Series features hand-picked classic albums from across the history of rock and metal reimagined in their entirety from start to finish. Artists Magnetic Eye loves from within and outside the heavy rock landscape choose tracks to make their own, bringing these milestone records into the new millennium with crushing heaviness and searing energy. To date, Magnetic Eye has produced Redux editions of PINK FLOYD's "The Wall", HELMET's "Meantime", BLACK SABBATH's "Vol. 4", Jimi Hendrix's "Electric Ladyland", ALICE IN CHAINS' "Dirt", AC/DC's "Back In Black", SOUNDGARDEN's "Superunknown" and JETHRO TULL's "Aqualung", which have included artists like RED FANG, Matt Pike, PALLBEARER, THE MELVINS, ALL THEM WITCHES, KHEMMIS, ASG, SUPERSUCKERS, Zakk Wylde, Mark Lanegan, RUBY THE HATCHET, and many more.