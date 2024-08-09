See 4K Video With Remastered Audio Of AEROSMITH's Entire Final Concert

The Toshi Aizawa YouTube channel has uploaded 4K video with remastered audio of what has turned out to be AEROSMITH's final concert on September 9, 2023 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Check it out below.

AEROSMITH had launched the "Peace Out" farewell tour a week earlier on September 2 in Philadelphia and played a second show on September 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh.

The Elmont concert kicked off with "Back In The Saddle" and included AEROSMITH's version of the Rufus Thomas song "Walking The Dog", as well as the band's hits "Livin' On The Edge", "Janie's Got a Gun", "Cryin'", "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing", "Love In An Elevator" and "Sweet Emotion". After briefly exiting the stage following the sixteenth song of the night, "Toys In The Attic", AEROSMITH returned for a two-song encore consisting of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way". The band then ended the night by performing "Happy Birthday To You" and brought out a giant chocolate cake to celebrate guitarist Joe Perry, whose 73rd birthday was the following day.

Featured songs in video below:

0:00:00 (Opening)

0:01:27 Back In The Saddle

0:06:12 Walking The Dog

0:09:48 Rag Doll

0:14:24 Livin' On The Edge

0:21:18 Janie's Got A Gun

0:26:40 No More No More

0:31:34 Cryin'

0:37:00 Adam's Apple

0:42:03 Seasons Of Wither

0:47:58 Movin' Out

0:53:37 Love In An Elevator

0:59:58 Bright Light Fright

1:02:41 I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

1:07:07 Rats In The Cellar

1:16:58 Sweet Emotion

1:24:35 Toys In The Attic

1:32:37 (Encore)

1:33:38 Dream On

1:38:23 Walk This Way

1:43:34 Happy Birthday Joe Perry

Earlier this month, AEROSMITH announced that it was officially retiring from touring after Steven Tyler's vocal injury.

The legendary Massachusetts rockers made the announcement on Friday, August 2 — nearly one year after the now-76-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show.

In AEROSMITH's original announcement, the band wrote: "As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

"We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage," the statement continued. "We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

The band also thanked its fans for their constant support.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," the statement read. "Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history."

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the statement continued.

The "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Tickets for remaining dates of the "Peace Out" tour will be refunded through Ticketmaster. If fans purchased tickets through a third-party reseller like StubHub or SeatGeek, refunds will be available through that point of purchase.

AEROSMITH hasn't made a studio album since "Music From Another Dimension!", which came out in 2012.

Tyler released a solo LP in 2016.