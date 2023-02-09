See ARCH ENEMY's Music Video For 'Poisoned Arrow'

After releasing their latest record, "Deceivers", last year to critical acclaim, extreme metal masters ARCH ENEMY have returned today with a new video for the track "Poisoned Arrow". The clip, which was produced by Mirko Witzki of Witzki Visions, can be seen below.

ARCH ENEMY guitarist Michael Amott comments: "I almost can't believe we're releasing a seventh (!) video off our recent 'Deceivers' album. Yet here it is, 'Poisoned Arrow', a mid-tempo track drenched in melodic guitar work and a somewhat different vibe overall compared to the other singles we've had out.

"The video was shot in Berlin, Germany during a hectic whirlwind schedule with director Mirko Witzki and his talented crew — they even made it snow in the middle of the sweltering German summer heat!

"Here's another Deutschland connection for you; our German friend Raphy played the beautiful cello part on the intro and outro of the song, thanks again mate!

"2023 is upon us and ARCH ENEMY is back on the road again, we launch the proceedings in New Zealand, Australia and Japan and have a big European summer run too. Who knows where we'll go after that...but for now, check out 'Poisoned Arrow'!"

Starting this weekend, ARCH ENEMY will hit the road, touring the world in support of "Deceivers". The quintet will first appear in New Zealand and Australia before heading to Japan. This summer, fans will have the chance to catch ARCH ENEMY at the biggest festivals across Europe (with more European shows to be announced soon!).

ARCH ENEMY played its first post-pandemic show at the opening date of "The North American Siege 2022" tour with BEHEMOTH and NAPALM DEATH on April 16, 2022 at The Marquee in Tempe, Arizona.

Amott previously stated about "Deceivers": "Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to ARCH ENEMY and our new album, 'Deceivers'.

"It is, without a doubt, always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things, and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it's really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music! Creating 'Deceivers' was no different. Once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two — while retaining all the signature elements of the band. In the end, it's ARCH ENEMY at full speed and power."