See Behind-The-Scenes Video From MÖTLEY CRÜE's Appearance On Season Finale Of 'American Idol'

Behind-the-scenes footage from MÖTLEY CRÜE's appearance on the season finale of "American Idol" can be seen below.

A week and a half ago, MÖTLEY CRÜE was joined by country-pop superstar Carrie Underwood for a two-song performance featuring the band's hit songs "Home Sweet Home" and "Kickstart My Heart".

The three-hour episode of the singing competition show aired on May 11 on ABC and streamed the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Other artists who appeared on the show include SHINEDOWN, Clay Aiken, Jason Mraz, Nelly, EN VOGUE, Tori Kelly, BLUES TRAVELER and GIN BLOSSOMS.

A pioneer in the reality TV competition genre, "American Idol" offers hopeful vocalists from all over the country the chance to audition for esteemed judges Lionel Richie, original "Idol" season 4 winner Underwood; and Luke Bryan. Those who impress the panel are handed a golden ticket to Hollywood. Emmy Award-winning "American Idol" staple Ryan Seacrest has once again returned as host.

In 2009, "American Idol" chose Underwood's rendition of MÖTLEY CRÜE's bittersweet ballad "Home Sweet Home" as the anthem for that season's departing contestants. The song could be heard every Wednesday night as the latest "Idol" contestant was sent off the show with a video montage and Underwood's version as the soundtrack.

Back in August 2007, Carrie joined MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil on stage at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee for a rendition of another CRÜE classic, "Kickstart My Heart".

Carrie's cover of "Home Sweet Home" was made available for download on iTunes in March 2009. Underwood gave a portion of the proceeds to a cause near and dear to her heart, the Humane Society Of The United States.

"I've always loved this song, and besides being very fitting for 'Idol', to me, the title is also very fitting with animal rescue and finding animals their own homes," Underwood said in a statement at the time. "So we felt it was important to tie the release into an amazing animal charity like the Humane Society Of The United States."

Underwood won "American Idol" in 2005. She went on to sell seven million copies of her first album — the most successful CD to date from an "Idol" alum.