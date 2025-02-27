See Collection Of Multi-Camera Videos Of AC/DC's Spring/Summer 2024 'Power Up' European Tour

The riff raff YouTube channel has uploaded a collection of multi-camera video clips of all the songs AC/DC performed on the spring/summer 2024 European leg of the "Power Up" tour. The two-hour video can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00 Intro

00:35 If You Want Blood (May 29, Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain)

05:44 Back In Black (May 21, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany)

09:54 Demon Fire (July 21, Vajnory Airport, Bratislava, Slovakia)

13:58 Shot Down In Flames (July 03, Wembley Stadium, London, England)

17:33 Thunderstruck (August 13, Hippodrome de Longchamp, Paris, France)

23:22 Have A Drink On Me (July 21, Vajnory Airport, Bratislava, Slovakia)

27:42 Hells Bells (May 25, RCF Arena Campovolo, Reggio Emilia, Italy)

33:17 Shot In The Dark (June 12, Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany)

36:41 Stiff Upper Lip (July 21, Vajnory Airport, Bratislava, Slovakia)

40:36 Shoot To Thrill (June 5, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands)

46:25 Sin City (July 21, Vajnory Airport, Bratislava, Slovakia)

52:32 Rock 'N' Roll Train (May 25, RCF Arena Campovolo, Reggio Emilia, Italy)

57:02 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (May 25, RCF Arena Campovolo, Reggio Emilia, Italy)

01:01:53 High Voltage (August 13, Hippodrome de Longchamp, Paris, France)

01:08:30 Riff Raff (July 3, Wembley Stadium, London, England)

01:14:30 You Shook Me All Night Long (May 25, RCF Arena Campovolo, Reggio Emilia, Italy)

01:18:14 Highway To Hell (August 13, Hippodrome de Longchamp, Paris, France)

01:22:27 Whole Lotta Rosie (August 09, Festivalterrein Stenehei, Dessel, Belgium)

01:29:02 Let There Be Rock (May 25, RCF Arena Campovolo, Reggio Emilia, Italy)

01:48:36 TNT (July 21, Vajnory Airport, Bratislava, Slovakia)

01:53:03 For Those About To Rock (July 27, Zeppelinfeld, Nuremberg, Germany)

Earlier this month, AC/DC announced the summer 2025 European leg of the "Power Up" tour.

The new AC/DC dates kick off on June 26 at Letňany Airport in Prague, Czech Republic and wrap up at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on August 21. Along the way, AC/DC will make stops in Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Estonia, Sweden, Norway and France.

As previously reported, AC/DC will return to the road in the United States for the first time in nine years on the 2025 "Power Up" North American tour.

Much to the delight of millions of fans across North America, the legendary Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band will perform in 13 stadiums coast to coast next spring. This run kicks off on April 10 in Minneapolis, Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium, canvases the continent, and concludes on May 28 in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they will play some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on April 18 and Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on May 24. Support on the trek will come from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

AC/DC played the 24th and final concert of its 2024 "Power Up" European tour on August 17, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The "Power Up" European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup consisting of guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and the latest addition to the group's touring lineup, bass player Chris Chaney.

The European tour was the first run of gigs since AC/DC's return to the stage at the 2023 Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

Prior to the 2024 run, AC/DC's last tour took place in 2015 and 2016 and had a $180 million gross, with 2,310,061 sold tickets reported to the Pollstar box office.

AC/DC postponed the last 10 dates of its spring 2016 North American trek after Johnson was advised to stop playing live or "risk total hearing loss." The band went on to complete the European and North American legs of its "Rock Or Bust" tour with GUNS N' ROSES frontman Axl Rose as a "guest vocalist." At the time, Johnson had been AC/DC's singer for 36 years, ever since replacing the late Bon Scott in 1980 and making his debut on the classic "Back In Black" album.

To enable him to perform live with AC/DC again, the now-77-year-old Johnson worked with audio expert Stephen Ambrose, who said he could help resolve the singer's hearing problems.

Bassist Cliff Williams announced his retirement at the end of AC/DC's 2015-2016 "Rock Or Bust" tour, which also saw Johnson leaving. However, Williams — and Johnson — took part in the recording sessions that resulted in the 2020 album "Power Up". Both of them were also part of the AC/DC lineup that performed at Power Trip.

The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust", "Power Up" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".