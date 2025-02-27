BON JOVI To Release 'Duets' Version Of 'Forever' Album

In a cover story for the March 2025 issue of Sound On Sound magazine, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed that BON JOVI will release a new version of its 2024 album "Forever" as a collaboration with other artists. He told writer Joe Matera: "This is an album that we're very proud of, and I think it's the best BON JOVI record since 'Lost Highway' or at least 'Have A Nice Day'. We love every song on it and it was a joy to make this album, but I just wasn't ready to go and book shows post-surgery recovery. So, I reached out to a number of friends and I said, 'If you guys would sing a verse here and there, it'll give this great album another life.'"

He added: "My focus moving forward is on the re-release of 'Forever', and God willing, getting back out on the road and running that project through its life."

Produced by Jon with John Shanks, "Forever" featured Jon Bon Jovi once again alongside fellow founding BON JOVI members, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres. They were joined by bassist Hugh McDonald and guitarist Phil X.

"Forever" contained 12 new songs, including the hit lead single "Legendary".

Last August, a duet version of the "Forever" song "The People's House" featuring THE WAR AND TREATY was released, accompanied by a lyric video. In October, the official music video for "The People's House" featuring THE WAR AND TREATY was released, accompanied by a statement from Jon Bon Jovi endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 United States presidential election.

"Forever" marked Jon Bon Jovi's return to the recording studio after surgery to repair his damaged vocal cords.

Last June, Jon told The Guardian that his damaged vocal cord is still not healed enough for him to resume touring.

"It's a work in progress," he said. "There's no miracle. I just wish there was a fucking light switch. I'm more than capable of singing again. The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

Bon Jovi went on to say that making music will always be part of his life, regardless of whether he is able to return to full-scale touring.

"It lights you up when you're out there. As long as I have the ability, I will write songs and make records."

Photo credit: Mark Seliger