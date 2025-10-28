NIKKI SIXX Praises 'Raw And Real' OZZY OSBOURNE Documentary 'No Escape From Now': 'I Loved Him With The Deepest Part Of My Heart'

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has praised "Ozzy: No Escape From Now", the new documentary chronicling the final four years of BLACK SABBATH legend Ozzy Osbourne's life.

"Ozzy: No Escape from Now", released earlier this month on Paramount+, looks at Osbourne's last six years, from his battle with Parkinson's to his farewell at the "Back To The Beginning" concert in Birmingham, United Kingdom, including behind-the-scenes moments at the gig.

Directed by Tania Alexander, and produced by Echo Velvet in partnership with the Osbourne family and MTV Entertainment Studios, the two-hour film includes interviews with Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon and children Aimée, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

On Monday (October 27),Sixx took to his social media to share the "Ozzy: No Escape From Now" artwork and description from Paramount+, and he included the following message: "This documentary it's so raw and real just as Sharon and Ozzy lived their life and filled with so much laughter.

"I'm beyond grateful that S&O took us under their wings and taught us the ropes and broke our band international.

"I'm always here for you Sharon and family. You do know I loved Ozzy with the deepest part of my heart.

"I'm so sorry for the family and friend's loss. Always-"

This past September, Sixx spoke to Billboard about MÖTLEY CRÜE's absence from the "Back To The Beginning" farewell concert, which took place July 5 in Birmingham, England, two weeks before Osbourne passed away at the age of 76. "It was something we were just unable to do… We couldn't do it even if we wanted to," Sixx, who watched the streaming concert online, explained, referring to CRÜE frontman Vince Neil's recovery from a then-unspecified medical procedure, which the singer recently revealed was a stroke that occurred late last December.

Sixx went on to say that Osbourne played an instrumental role in the CRÜE's career when Ozzy took the Los Angeles hard rockers on the road as his opening act in 1984.

"Honestly, they broke our band, Ozzy and Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager]," Sixx said. "Sharon saw a band that something was happening with and it was a perfect fit for Ozzy, and we just became so close and Ozzy took us around the world and just did everything for us…and of course all the wild and fun stories that is Ozzy. I'll forever be in debt to Sharon and Ozzy for that."

Circling back to the "Back To The Beginning" concert, Nikki said: "And, man, I gotta tell ya — Ozzy, way to fuckin' go out with a bang. He really did it, and everybody showed up because they loved him and supported him. Unfortunately, we don't have him anymore, but we got one of the greatest rock stars of all time who came while we were here on this planet and went back to the fuckin' stars, man. It's like, 'I came down there and I kicked some fuckin' ass.' Thank you, Ozzy, every day for the opportunity to have a career."

It is not clear if MÖTLEY CRÜE was invited to perform at "Back To The Beginning", which featured METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES, who paid tribute to Osbourne and the original BLACK SABBATH at what was billed as their final show. The charity gig featuring the four original BLACK SABBATH members — Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward — also included performances from SLAYER, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS and more, with RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello serving as the musical director. The event featured all-star jams that included AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler, SMASHING PUMPKINS' Billy Corgan, Morello, Sammy Hagar and more.

Ozzy told The Pulse Of Radio a while back that what little he remembers of the '84 tour with the CRÜE was pretty wild. "The 1984 tour was the most craziest tour I think I've ever done in my life," he said. "I don't remember it, but I remember I used to wake up every morning or come around thinking, 'What the fuck went on last night?' I mean, everybody keeps asking me, 'Hey, Ozzy, did you really snort a line of ants?' You know what, the answer to that is: I don't know, but it's very possible."

When asked by Page Six if the story in the MÖTLEY CRÜE biopic "The Dirt" about Ozzy allegedly drinking his own pee and snorting a line of ants was true, Sixx reconfirmed it. "Of course," he said. "We were a wild young band and he kind of took us under his wing. We thought we could compete with that, but you can't with Ozzy. He won."

Back in April 2019, guitarist Jake E. Lee, who played guitar for Osbourne on the 1984 tour, disputed the Ozzy ant-snorting story, telling Tone-Talk: "I was there, and I never saw ants. I was right there. He snorted a little spider. There was a not a trail of fucking ants there. Tommy [Lee, CRÜE drummer] says it, Nikki says it, Ozzy says it — they were fucked up. I was not. I was just trying to get a fucking sun tan. That's all I was doing. They were getting fucked up. Ozzy snorted a little tiny stupid spider that was crawling across. There was no ants — there was no fucking ants. I don't care what the other guys say — there was no ants."

In October 2023, Ozzy's son Jack asked Sharon during their "The Osbournes" podcast if it's true that Ozzy snorted a line of ants. Sharon said: "I was not there, thank God. I used to try and stay away from MÖTLEY when they were with Ozzy. And I don't know. I honestly don't know. All I know is that I think it made their movie. And I wanna know why, now we're on the subject, of why, when they advertise their movie on Netflix, it's a picture of a guy imitating Ozzy. Why isn't the ad campaign a picture of MÖTLEY CRÜE? Why is it a picture of your father?" Jack said: "Well, I know, I know the answer to that. 'Cause Ozzy Osbourne's bigger than MÖTLEY CRÜE", to which Ozzy replied: "No. No. No. Stop. Stop. Stop. Let's move on." Sharon continued: " The thing is I just think it's an invasion." She then went on to call Sixx an "asshole." After Ozzy said, "No, he's not," Sharon countered with, "Yes, he fucking is."

Pressed by Jack if Ozzy did in fact snort the line of ants, Sharon said, "I say no." But Ozzy claimed otherwise. "Yes. Yes, I did," he said. "I was there. I did it. [In] my nostril… I was drunk and I did it."

A short time later Sixx responded to Sharon's comments, writing on Twitter: "We had a lot of love and respect for Sharon. We love Ozzy. So when people comment on stuff calling her a plastic granny tranny I have it deleted. Not sure what she's upset about now but let's not perpetuated her comments by posting negativity about her."