See Highlights Of 2026 'Metal Hall Of Fame' Bash In West Hollywood

Rock stars, major music industry executives, corporate CEOs and fans throughout the world attended the 2026 Metal Hall Of Fame blowout bash on January 21, 2026 to honor the legacy of the Sunset Strip. The bash included all-star reunions and tributes across the Rainbow Bar & Grill, Roxy Theater and Viper Room music venues in West Hollywood, California.

The inductees of the night were Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES),Rikki Rockett (POISON),Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS),Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.) and Warren DeMartini (RATT). The bash started with a reunion of Graham Bonnet and Chris Impellitteri after 30 years, with their bandmates James Pulli, Ed Roth and Ken Mary. The evening then shifted to a WHITESNAKE tribute with WHITESNAKE members Doug Aldrich and Dino Jelusick. Rockett followed them with his 2026 Metal Hall Of Fame induction and performances of "Talk Dirty To Me" and "Look What The Cat Dragged In", with Britt Lightning (VIXEN),Johnny Martin (L.A. GUNS) and SirusXM's Tommy London. Up next was Carlos Cavazo (QUIET RIOT). He took to the stage to perform a QUIET RIOT "Metal Health" tribute with Tony Cavazo, Jeff Pilson, Jimmy D'Anda, Marc Ferrari, Dino Jelusick, Ken Mary and Marq Torien.

The second 2026 Metal Hall Of Fame inductee was Guns, and he performed with his band L.A. GUNS. The third inductee Clarke and his band played his GUNS N' ROSES version of "Knockin' On Heaven's Door". Fans were then treated to a spectacular RATT set with the PEARCY/DEMARTINI band, which included 2026 inductee DeMartini, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy, Cavazo, Matt Thorne and Blas Elias. The final inductee of the night was Holmes, and he closed the show with his rocking solo band. They played two W.A.S.P. songs, and performed a tribute to late KISS legend Ace Frehley.

Top executives and musicians also took part in the red-carpet ceremonies, including those from Netflix, BMG, Danny Wimmer Presents, Monster Energy, YoutTube, Yamaha, SiriusXM, rock bands RED REIGN and WICKED, PRTTY RIDICIOULS frontman Stone Panunzio and Monster Energy supercross star athletes Robbie Wageman, Marshal Weltin and Derek Kelley. The event was hosted by Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin. It was sponsored by Danny Wimmer Presents and Monster Energy. Both fans and celebrities took part in the different events of the night, which included an exclusive VIP party at the Viper Room, inductions and performances at the Roxy and an after-party at the Rainbow.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization that honors legendary hard rock and heavy metal musicians and music industry executives with event tours, award galas, and performances throughout the world. The mission also brings free music programs to help special needs children.

Legendary entertainment executives oversee all of the Metal Hall Of Fame initiatives, including Pat Gesualdo (founder of Metal Hall Of Fame/studio and touring drummer),Wendy Dio (founder, Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund),David Ellefson (formerly of MEGADETH),Jimmy Kay (The Metal Voice),Munsey Ricci (Skateboard Marketing),George Johnsen (Mammoth Vision Studio),Brian Perera (founder of Cleopatra Records) and Michael Sarna (Inmotion Entertainment Inc.).

The annual Metal Hall Of Fame celebrity gala has included historical moments throughout hard rock and heavy metal, including Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne granting former Ozzy drummer Lee Kerslake his dying wish of receiving his platinum record awards for the "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary of A Madman" albums, having METALLICA induct Megaforce Records founders Jon and Marsha Zazula, inducting JUDAS PRIEST at Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, inducting Steve Vai, TRIUMPH, Geoff Tate, and members of KISS and IRON MAIDEN, inducting ANTHRAX at Heavy Montreal, having Paul Stanley induct longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee, having Brian May of QUEEN induct Joe Satriani.

As always, fans can vote at www.metalhalloffame.org for their favorite bands to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame.

Last year, Gesualdo told West Coast Leather about how the Metal Hall Of Fame came to be: "In 2016 DEEP PURPLE got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. When the drummer's wife went up to accept the award on his behalf, the camera panned to the audience and everybody was like half asleep. Ten seconds later Eazy-E got [his] award and everyone was so excited. I was so annoyed. I said, 'You know what? We need our own show and we are going to call it the Metal Hall Of Fame.' That was in April, and that following January 3,000 miles away, we had our first show."

Asked what his favorite thing is about working with the Hall Of Fame inductees, Pat said: "We are dedicated to preserving and honoring the musicians that have worked so hard for so many decades to keep the music that we love alive and something needed to be done about that."