See IRON MAIDEN's Entire Concert In Stavanger, Norway As Part Of 2025 'Run For Your Lives' Tour

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN performed on June 7 at SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger, Norway as part of their "Run For Your Lives" tour, celebrating 50 years since the band's formation. The concert marked MAIDEN's sixth live appearance with new drummer Simon Dawson, who replaced longtime drummer Nicko McBrain last December.

Fan-filmed video of the entire Stavanger show can be seen below.

Featured songs:

01. Murders In The Rue Morgue 00:02:24

02. Wrathchild 00:06:53

03. Killers 00:09:49

04. Phantom Of The Opera 00:16:47

05. The Number Of The Beast 00:24:29

06. The Clairvoyant 00:29:43

07. Powerslave 00:34:27

08. 2 Minutes To Midnight 00:42:02

09. Rime Of The Ancient Mariner 00:49:39

10. Run To The Hills 01:03:51

11. Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son 01:08:18

12. The Trooper 01:20:54

13. Hallowed Be Thy Name 01:25:15

14. Iron Maiden 01:33:18

15. Aces High 01:42:40

16. Fear Of The Dark 01:47:55

17. Wasted Years 01:55:40

The Stavanger concert is being followed by 26 further stadium, festival and arena shows around Europe. With over a million tickets already sold, and most shows sold out, fans are advised that additional tickets will be made available closer to the show — and on the day — with the release of venue and production holds.

Last month, MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood took to the band's web site to share a post titled "Put away your phones and get ready to Run For Your Lives!" in which he urged fans to experience the shows "in the moment" rather than on smaller screens at a later date.

"We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens," Smallwood wrote. "The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers.

"We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans."

"Run For Your Lives" world tour is one part of IRON MAIDEN's 50th-anniversary celebrations and will feature many fan "meet-up" events in the cities the band is playing. As was debuted successfully in Australia on the last tour, these will include Eddie's official pop-up dive bar which will be open for pre-show and post-show gatherings in 20 cities on the tour. They will be serving Trooper beer and Darkest Red wine, with food, exclusive merch and further entertainment. Details are available on ironmaiden.com. But please note the band will not be at these events. Additionally, there is both a feature-length documentary film coming to cinemas worldwide later this year, via Universal Pictures Content Group, and an official hardback book providing a magnificent visual celebration of 50 years of IRON MAIDEN, being published by Thames & Hudson.

Dawson previously played with MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris as a member of his BRITISH LION project.

McBrain played his last-ever gig with MAIDEN six months ago in São Paulo, Brazil.

The 73-year-old British musician, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the iconic heavy metal act.

Despite the fact that he was stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he would remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On December 8, 2024, IRON MAIDEN announced Dawson as its new touring drummer.