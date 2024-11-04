See LINKIN PARK Perform New Single 'Over Each Other' Live For First Time

Fan-filmed video of LINKIN PARK's November 3 concert at La Défense Arena in Paris, France can be seen below.

The setlist for the show was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Somewhere I Belong

02. Crawling

03. Points Of Authority

04. Lying From You

05. New Divide

06. The Emptiness Machine

07. The Catalyst

08. Burn It Down

09. Waiting For The End

10. Castle Of Glass

11. Joe Hahn Solo

12. When They Come For Me / Remember The Name

13. Over Each Other (live debut; with Emily Armstrong on guitar)

14. Lost In The Echo

15. Given Up

16. One Step Closer

17. Lost

18. Breaking The Habit

19. What I've Done

20. Leave Out All The Rest

21. My December

22. Friendly Fire

23. Numb

24. In The End

25. Faint

Encore:

26. Papercut

27. Heavy Is The Crown

28. Bleed It Out

As previously reported, LINKIN PARK played its single "Heavy Is The Crown" on Saturday, November 2 at the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship opening ceremony at the O2 Arena in London.

"Heavy Is the Crown" is the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship Anthem, marking the band's first collaboration with Riot Games.

Since its September 24 release, "Heavy Is The Crown" has become the most-streamed Worlds anthem, with over 270 million audio streams and 57 million views on YouTube.

"Heavy Is The Crown" will appear on LINKIN PARK's upcoming album, "From Zero", due on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

"From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this past April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."