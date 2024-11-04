  • facebook
Watch: ZAKK WYLDE Performs U.S. National Anthem At Seattle Seahawks Vs. Los Angeles Rams Game

November 4, 2024

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde played the U.S. national anthem on Sunday, November 3 prior to kickoff of the Seahawks' Week 9 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Video of his performance can be seen below.

This past September, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY released a brand-new single titled "The Gallows" via MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music).

This past April, Wylde confirmed to Scott Davidson of Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM that he and his BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bandmates were working on the group's next album. BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's twelfth studio LP will be the follow-up to "Doom Crew Inc.", which came out in November 2021 via MNRK Heavy.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY headlined Zakk's inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, on September 14, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Berzerkus was co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks.

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy, whose backing group he first joined more than three and a half decades ago.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk has played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

Zakk Wylde Performs National Anthem Ahead Of Week 9 vs. L.A. Rams

Zakk Wylde with an incredible rendition of the national anthem. 🎸

Posted by Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 3, 2024

