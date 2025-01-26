See Multi-Camera Video Of SLIPKNOT's Entire Leipzig Concert During Fall 2024 European Tour

Multi-camera video of SLIPKNOT's December 4 concert at QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA in Leipzig, Germany can be seen below (courtesy of Bahomar).

The setlist for the show was as follows:

01. (sic)

02. Eyeless

03. Wait And Bleed

04. Get This

05. Eeyore

06. Me Inside

07. Liberate

08. Purity

09. Prosthetics

10. No Life

11. Only One

Encore:

12. Spit It Out

13. Surfacing

14. Scissors

Last year, SLIPKNOT completed the North American and European portions of the "Here Comes The Pain" tour. In 2024, the nine celebrated the 25th anniversary of their seminal debut album, "Slipknot", which catapulted the band back in 1999.

SLIPKNOT's 14-song set consisted of nothing but material from that LP, including two tracks which hadn't been performed in almost 25 years.

"Nothing you will hear tonight was written after 1999," SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor told the crowd at all the shows, which normally opened with "(sic)", "Eyeless" and "Wait And Bleed", and included "No Life" and "Scissors", neither of which had been played live since 2000. Other rarely performed songs included "Get This" (played for the first time since 2019),"Me Inside" (first time since 2015) and "Only One" (2012).

At all of SLIPKNOT's shows in 2024, the band adopted a classic look, bringing back the 1999 red jumpsuits and elements of their early masks into their modern versions, tying into the fact that SLIPKNOT was celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Produced by Live Nation, the "Here Comes The Pain" tour's highlights included Los Angeles's Intuit Dome, Austin's Moody Center and more with direct support from Kentucky's young and vibrant hardcore/metal forerunners KNOCKED LOOSE. ORBIT CULTURE and VENDED provided support on select dates.