HATEBREED To Headline 'Summer Slaughter' 2025 Tour

HATEBREED spent 2024 celebrating its 30th anniversary with several tours. It was par for the course with the Grammy-nominated Connecticut-based hardcore icons, who are road warriors, in addition to being one of the most impactful and enduring bands of the modern era.

Today, the band proudly announces it is resurrecting the beloved and annual "Summer Slaughter" tour for 2025, which kicks off July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida and runs through July 28 in Grand Rapids.

The "Summer Slaughter" brand built its reputation as a breeding ground for new talent and to showcase up-and-coming heavy bands, alongside established headliners. HATEBREED singer Jamey Jasta is breathing new life into this legacy brand and will continue the long-held tradition of giving a live platform to the absolute best up 'n' comers in the scene.

Support for this year's run will include FUGITIVE, GRIDIRON, MALEVOLENCE, INCITE, ESCUELA GRIND and SNUFFED ON SIGHT on select dates.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

All dates are below, with supports for each date.

"A new era of 'Summer Slaughter' has begun," states Jamey Jasta. "Huge thanks to Ash and the Sumerian team for their belief and support. Myself and Sound Talent Group are excited to be working with them going forward and taking the tour worldwide.

"It's been years since HATEBREED has done a summer tour in the U.S. and 'Summer Slaughter' is the perfect return for us. The tour has always catapulted the newest and brightest talent to new heights and we'll be continuing in that tradition while expanding in size and scope. Let the slaughter begin AGAIN!"

"I've always wanted HATEBREED to headline 'Summer Slaughter' since the inception of the tour many years ago," says tour founder and Sumerian Records' Ash Avildsen. "Jasta and the band have always curated and built community across different sub-genres in the world of heavy underground music like very few others have been able to. I am thrilled it's finally happening on 'Slaughter' with HATEBREED at the top. Now is the time!"

With dozens of pit-stirring anthems across albums, HATEBREED have built their reputation through decades of ruthless breakdowns and an Iron Man touring ethic, consistently selling out shows the world over. Over the course of its career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured, must-see attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download, alongside massive high-profile tours.

Described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community," the quintet remains one of the most definitive live acts in music today and recently celebrated a milestone with their track "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today", which surpassed 90 million global streams on Spotify, making it their single biggest career streaming track of the modern era. To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.

HATEBREED's most recent album, 2020's "Weight Of The False Self", was praised as a "return to their hardcore roots" by Brooklyn Vegan. The album was deemed "one of their most aggressive to date" by Consequence and "pummeling" by Revolver, while Psychology Today called it "a blazing combination of extreme metal and hardcore punk."

"Summer Slaughter" 2025 tour dates with HATEBREED, FUGITIVE, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, ESCUELA GRIND and INCITE:

July 8 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

July 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

July 11 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

July 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

July 13 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

July 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

July 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

HATEBREED with LAMB OF GOD and SHADOWS FALL (not part of "Summer Slaughter"):

July 18 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center

"Summer Slaughter" 2025 tour dates with HATEBREED, FUGITIVE, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, SNUFFED ON SIGHT and INCITE:

July 19 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

July 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

July 22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

July 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

HATEBREED with LAMB OF GOD and GWAR (not part of "Summer Slaughter"):

July 24 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

"Summer Slaughter" 2025 tour dates with BLEEDING THROUGH, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, SNUFFED ON SIGHT and INCITE:

July 25 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

July 26 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

July 27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

July 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

HATEBREED is:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums

Matt Bachand - Touring Bass