See Pro-Shot Video Of BRET MICHAELS Performing POISON's 'Nothin' But A Good Time' At 2026 NFL Draft

Last Friday (April 24),POISON frontman Bret Michaels, a Western Pennsylvania native born in Butler and the son of a veteran and steelworker, brought his signature high-energy performance to the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Bret put on a high-energy concert with hip-hop superstar Wiz Khalifa at the Draft Theater outside Acrisure Stadium, kicking off the festivities before the second and third rounds of the draft.

Professionally filmed video of Bret performing the POISON classic "Nothin' But A Good Time" at the 2026 NFL Draft can be seen at this location.

When his appearance in Pittsburgh was first announced earlier in the month, Michaels said in a statement: "I cannot be more honored, excited, and fired up to perform at the Pittsburgh 2026 Draft. As a Western Pennsylvania native and lifelong Steelers and NFL fan, this is a dream come true. As a young diabetic searching for hope, football, music, family and friends inspired me to stay positive and never give up. Sharing the stage with my friend Wiz Khalifa makes this even more special. This will be a 'Black And Yellow' meets 'Nothin' But a Good Time' celebration, and we will bring 1000% energy to the stage for the fans and the city of Pittsburgh."

Michaels told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about his appearance: "I'm telling you right now, this draft is nothin' but a good draft — that's the vibe of it. And that's exactly what this is going to be. We are going to welcome everyone to Pittsburgh from around the NFL, around the world. This is a celebration of the NFL, the NFL fans, the young talent that's about to have a life-changing moment. We're celebrating that, but we're celebrating the city of Pittsburgh, and where I grew up — coming from Butler and just as a lifelong diehard Steelers fan — what an honor for me to be able to be a part of it, musically. And then to have my friend Wiz Khalifa and me mash it up, or co-headline it, together onstage — it's going to be a good NFL Draft."

Michaels, a Type 1 diabetic since age six, is an avid philanthropist who supports numerous causes through his Life Rocks Foundation and has received multiple humanitarian awards. A global music icon with more than 100 million records sold, multiple Billboard No. 1 hits and countless chart-topping videos on MTV and VH1, Michaels has spent four decades headlining arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums worldwide. He has surpassed one billion Spotify streams with songs, including "Every Rose Has Its Thorn", "Nothin' But a Good Time", "Talk Dirty to Me" and "Something to Believe In".

Michaels's television success includes appearances on "The Masked Singer", "The Celebrity Apprentice" — which he won — and VH1's highest-rated series "Rock Of Love". A former high school quarterback and linebacker, Michaels remains passionate about sports and often organizes pickup football and baseball games with his band and crew while on tour. He credits football as a lifelong source of inspiration. In addition to his Draft performance, Michaels will appear at the iHeart WDVE Rock The Dock event on April 23.