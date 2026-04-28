THE DAMNED Announces 'Final Damnation 50' U.K. Tour

Half a century after igniting the fuse of the British punk explosion, THE DAMNED has announced a celebratory U.K. tour.

Following a triumphant 50th-anniversary show at the OVO Arena Wembley in April and a forthcoming global run that will include the Sydney Opera House and a massive North American return, they step back on British soil in November and December 2026 for "Final Damnation 50".

THE DAMNED being the first U.K. punk band to ever release a single, an album and tour the U.S., it is also a chance to catch the legendary lineup of Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies, Paul Gray and Monty Oxymoron.

Scabies comments: "Half a century on and who'd have thought we would still be upright and breathing? We never thought we'd make it this far, and neither did you! But here we are, a finely tuned engine. THE DAMNED still has the power and finesse to excite, entertain and accelerate into our 50th year."

Captain Sensible adds: "With 50 years of catalog to choose from, only the best songs from our checkered history will be performed, and with the passion and commitment all good music lovers deserve. You know we won't disappoint."

THE DAMNED have been reveling in their own and punk's 50th anniversary, marking half a century since the great explosion of 1976 and the return of Scabies on drums. At the OVO Arena Wembley gig on April 11, they treated their faithful to 25 songs over three sets, reflecting their definitive influence on punk, goth and psychedelia.

Earlier this year, they released an acclaimed covers album, "Not Like Everybody Else", featuring tracks that the late, great founding member Brian James loved and that helped shape the band.

And to ensure maximum fun, THE DAMNED are bringing Australian punk pioneers THE SAINTS '73-'78 along as special guests. Led by founding members — guitarist Ed Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay — the lineup features an all-star cast including Mick Harvey (THE BIRTHDAY PARTY, THE BAD SEEDS) and Jim White (DIRTY THREE),alongside Mark Arm (MUDHONEY) on vocals. Together, they will be performing the raw, groundbreaking material from THE SAINTS' first three fabled albums ("(I'm) Stranded", "Eternally Yours" and "Prehistoric Sounds"),marking 50 years since their own explosive debut.

U.K. tour dates 2026:

Nov. 25 - Brighton, Dome

Nov. 27 - London, British Airways ARC

Nov. 28 - Bristol, Beacon

Nov. 30 - Manchester, Academy

Dec. 01 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Dec. 02 - Derby, Vaillant Live

Dec. 05 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Formed in 1976, THE DAMNED were the first U.K. punk band to release a single ("New Rose"),the first to release an album ("Damned Damned Damned"),and the first to tour America. Over five decades, they have remained one of the most enduring and influential bands in punk, goth and alternative rock.

They are still earning an ever-expanding fan base fueled by legendary live shows. Their dark lyrics and Dave Vanian's rich baritone vocals also catapulted THE DAMNED to the forefront of the goth-rock genre. THE DAMNED today defy categorization and their songs defy time, sounding as vital as the day they were released.

In 2024, David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray played triumphant shows across the U.K., the first time this lineup had played together in 35 years, since 1989.