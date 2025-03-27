See Pro-Shot Video Of LAMB OF GOD Frontman RANDY BLYTHE's Toronto 'Just Beyond The Light' Spoken-Word Event

On February 26, LAMB OF GOD frontman D. Randall "Randy" Blythe made a a stop at the Red Room at the Concert Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as part of his "Just Beyond The Light" spoken-word book tour and question-and-answer session, which was hosted by Canadian documentarian Sam Dunn of Banger Films. Professionally filmed video of the event, as shared by Banger TV, can be seen below.

Blythe's second book, "Just Beyond The Light: Living With The War Inside My Head", came out on February 18, 2025 via Hachette Books. It is the follow-up to his 2015 book "Dark Days: A Memoir", which focused on his ordeal in a Czech Republic prison and his subsequent acquittal.

"Just Beyond The Light" was previously described by Blythe as a "tight, concise roadmap of how I have attempted to maintain what I believe to be a proper perspective in life, even during difficult times."

Last month, Blythe took part in several spoken-word and question-and-answer events to promote "Just Beyond The Light". The special "evening with" event included a spoken-word performance, an audience question-and-answer session, a copy of "Just Beyond The Light" and an opportunity to have the book signed.

In a recent interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", Blythe was asked if "Just Beyond The Light" picked up where his debut book, "Dark Days" left off or if it's a completely different book. Randy said: "It's a completely different book. It's a collection of — I wouldn't call 'em essays, but different chapters about, basically different people and experiences who have [changed] my perspective for the better.

"As I get older, I try not to make the same stupid mistakes again and again and again and again," he explained. "And surprise, surprise, if you look at people who — you look at them and you think, 'Man, this person has their life together,' or, 'They've acted in a manner that I find admirable,' if you pay attention to them and follow their example, you don't do stupid things yourself. I'm not saying that I don't still do stupid things, but I'm trying fully in my old age to learn from others more."

In 2012, Blythe was arrested in the Czech Republic and charged with manslaughter for allegedly pushing a 19-year-old fan offstage at a show two year prior and causing injuries that led to the fan's death. Blythe spent 37 days in a Prague prison before ultimately being found not guilty in 2013.

Blythe's prison experience inspired two songs on LAMB OF GOD's 2015 album "VII: Sturm Und Drang": "512", one of his three prison cell numbers, and "Still Echoes", written while he was in Pankrac Prison, a dilapidated facility built in the 1880s that had been used for executions by the Nazis during World War II. It also led him to write the aforementioned "Dark Days", in which he shared his whole side of the story publicly for the first time.