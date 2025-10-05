See Pro-Shot Video Of SOULFLY's Entire Performance At Germany's BADEN IN BLUT Festival

Professionally filmed video of SOULFLY's entire July 18, 2025 performance at the Baden In Blut festival in Weil Am Rhein, Germany has now been uploaded to YouTube and can be seen below.

A message accompanying the YouTube release of the video reads as follows: "This is a raw and straight recording from our video wall production. Therefore, the sound is not ideal. No post production done."

SOULFLY's thirteenth album, "Chama", is due on October 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2022's "Totem" was recorded at the Platinum Underground Studio in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino. John has worked with SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera and company multiple times before and is not only a talented engineer but a family friend. The album was produced by SOULFLY drummer and Max's son Zyon Cavalera and Arthur Rizk. The latter was also responsible for the mixing and mastering.

In a recent interview with Christina Rowatt of the We Wreck Records podcast, Max stated about Zyon's role as producer on "Chama": "Zyon's presence on 'Chama' is super important. I cannot tell you how important it was, because it was so cool. I produced SOULFLY records before, like 'Prophecy' and 'Dark Ages'. And so I said to him right in the beginning of the process, like, 'How do you feel about producing this record?' He kind of freaked out. But I was, like, 'It would be cool, because you're young and you hungry, man. You remind me of me when I was 18, when I was 17, when I was making [SEPULTURA's] 'Beneath The Remains' [album], and I wanted all those things. This is the fire that I need. I'm old, man. I produced records already. You don't want me to produce this thing. I'm telling you, you don't want me to produce it. You wanna produce this album. It'd be cool if you produced it.' So I sold him on that. I got him to produce. And it was the coolest, because he was so excited. But also he was challenging me in a way that I haven't been challenged in the studio before — stuff like, I'd do a riff and [he was], like, "Eh, it's okay. Can it be better?' Who are you to tell me, can it be better? But that's what's cool because he is not just a 'yes' man. He's actually challenging me to do something better than I already did. So I go back to the drawing board and make something better out of it. And then we had all the pedals, man, all the noise. The record is full of noise everywhere. It's great. I love it. And that's, that's the combination of Zyon and Arthur together, Arthur Rizk. He and Zyon produced this thing together, and it was so cool to have them both."

Earlier in September, Max told Scott Itter of Dr. Music about "Chama": "It's been a journey, but I think more than ever I felt really inspired by this record, maybe being our thirteenth record. And we went deep into the whole going back to the origin essence of what SOULFLY is, in reality, 'cause SOULFLY was created as an entity that was going to embrace tribal grooves and spirituality, and I think this record has both of those things in a big way. But also modern, because I think the production between Zyon and Arthur gave the record a modern touch as well."

Max also talked about the inspiration for the "Chama" title, which came from the Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Alex Pereira, who has used the song "Itsári" from Cavalera's former band SEPULTURA for all his UFC walkouts. In the Xavante language, "itsári" means "roots" and the instrumental track is an ode to Brazilian traditions. Max said: "Yeah, that moment was a huge moment to me to experience. I had never experienced something like that in my life, and I got to experience that with my son Zyon, watching together. He is a big UFC fan, and we both watched that live and I had the goosebumps. And [Alex] is walking out with 'Itsári' and he does the bow and arrow and lets go the 'Chama' scream. And that moment really, it cut me deep. I was, like, 'I'm inspired by this guy. I'm inspired by this moment. I wanna make a record to celebrate this inspiration.' So this is what 'Chama' is."

Max continued: "'Chama' is a celebration of feeling inspired again. Because it's a hard thing, man, to feel inspired, especially after you make so many records like me. It becomes harder and harder to be inspired, and it becomes easier to always just kind of just do whatever, just put out whatever record. And I'm not satisfied with that. And even though, the way I look at things, like, I don't have nothing to prove to anybody anymore, I have a lot of gas left in the tank, so you know what? I am gonna prove you something. That's kind of the feeling… It's that ready-to-battle kind of feeling, especially 'Storm The Gates' and 'No Pain = No Power'. 'No Pain = No Power' is actually influenced by all of that, all of those athletes going into war in the UFC ring, or even a football player, when he has to play through pain to actually get the power of the touchdown. You see that on TV, and it's cool. I think that I was tapping into that emotion of, without the pain, there is no power. They coexist. One feeds off the other. Without the pain, you will never reach the power and you'll never get the glory. That's kind of the idea of the song. And it was cool, because I think it connects to a real SOULFLY back to singing about shit that I know, rather than some of the other lyrics were more ethereal and kind of nonsensical. So now this record has more of personal lyrics about shit that I really connect to. I believe on those lyrics, I believe in what I'm saying."

Cavalera added: "There's a thing about, about metal. I think when you're screaming what you believe, your scream becomes more powerful than when you are just saying something that makes no sense or nobody knows what the hell you're screaming for. If you're screaming something that you really mean it — like I think it's an old rock and roll quote: mean what you say, say what you mean. You know, that kind of shit. So I was tapping into all that, but [it's a] really battle-born kind of record. It's ready for battle all the way through. And even in the quiet moments, it's still cool because it makes you check out."

Rizk has not only worked with the Cavalera family numerous times before, but has also helped to shape the world of heavy metal in the modern day. SOULFLY enlisted Carletta Parrish to create the album artwork. For the album, Igor Amadeus Cavalera (GO AHEAD & DIE, NAILBOMB, HEALING MAGIC) played bass and Mike De Leon played guitar. The album also features Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY) on one of the tracks.

This past May, SOULFLY recruited Chase Bryant (WARBRINGER) to play bass on the band's European tour, which kicked off on June 7 at the South Of Heaven festival in Maastricht, Netherlands.

A month earlier, SOULFLY parted ways with the band's longtime bassist Mike Leon.

Leon, formerly of HAVOK, joined SOULFLY in September 2015 as the replacement for STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos, who left SOULFLY in May of that year.

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the band's 2021 and 2022 run of shows.

De Leon has been touring with SOULFLY for more than two years. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, De Leon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.