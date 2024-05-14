See SLIPKNOT's Entire Performance At 2024 WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival

Fan-filmed video of SLIPKNOT's entire May 12 headlining performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00 - People = Shit

05:32 - Eyeless

10:03 - Disasterpiece

17:15 - Before I Forget

22:03 - Custer

27:54 - Psychosocial

33:15 - The Devil In I

39:15 - The Heretic Anthem

45:19 - Unsainted

49:45 - Wait And Bleed

53:53 - Vermilion

Encore:

1:01:31 - Duality

1:06:04 - Spit It Out

1:09:40 - Surfacing

Welcome To Rockville marked SLIPKNOT's third show with the band's new drummer, former SEPULTURA sticksman Eloy Casagrande.

Prior to Welcome To Rockville, SLIPKNOT played on April 25 at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, California and on April 27 at theSick New World in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For all three gigs, SLIPKNOT adopted a classic look, bringing back the 1999 red jumpsuits and elements of their early masks into their modern versions, tying into the fact that SLIPKNOT is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

After parting ways with Jay Weinberg last November, SLIPKNOT teased fans with a hint about a new drummer two months ago, posting a photo of a single broken drumstick online with the caption "Rehearsal."

The band explained in a statement that the split with Weinberg was a creative decision. Jay followed up with a statement of his own, saying that he was "heartbroken and blindsided" by his dismissal.

Weinberg has since joined SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES.

Casagrande abruptly quit SEPULTURA three months ago, shortly before he was supposed to begin rehearsals for the band's recently launched 40th-anniversary farewell tour.

"February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving SEPULTURA to pursue a career in another project," the band said in a statement.

Casagrande joined SEPULTURA nearly 13 years ago as the replacement for Jean Dolabella.

SLIPKNOT's latest album "The End, So Far", arrived in August 2022. It marked the band's the last full-length LP before the departure of both keyboardist Craig Jones, who left the group in June 2023, and Weinberg.