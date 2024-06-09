See STRYPER Cover BON JOVI's 'Livin' On A Prayer' In Buffalo During 'To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour'

Christian rockers STRYPER performed at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo, New York on Saturday (June 8) as part of their "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour". The trek features STRYPER playing the entirety of the band's recently released first-ever acoustic album, "Acousticyzed". The double-disc set features an audio CD and DVD/Blu-ray video recorded and filmed at SpiritHouse Studios in western Massachusetts. The 11-track acoustic collection features stripped-down versions of STRYPER's classic songs — ranging from energized tracks "Loud & Clear" and "Soldiers Under Command" to power ballad "Honestly" — plus a never-before-released version of enduring hymn "Amazing Grace".

STRYPER guitarist Oz Fox is sitting out the "To Hell With The Amps" acoustic tour after recently undergoing another brain surgery.

Joining STRYPER on stage during "To Hell With The Amps" is Will Doughty, a respected Nashville musician and songwriter, best known for his work as the touring keyboardist for POISON since 2007.

Fan-filmed video of STRYPER's Buffalo concert, including a cover version of the BON JOVI smash hit "Livin' On A Prayer", can be seen below.

"We're excited to show people a totally different translation of these songs," STRYPER lead vocalist, guitarist and primary songwriter Michael Sweet said in a statement. "Most of the acoustic shows will be set in smaller, more intimate venues, and the set is naturally more toned down. It will feel like a family affair, like everyone is sitting in our living room listening to us play."

Sweet added that the band will follow the acoustic stints with a full-on 40th anniversary tour kicking off September 13, 2024. "The anniversary tour will feature songs ranging across our entire discography," he revealed. "We'll perform a set consisting of our classic songs, then play a second set containing more recent material."

Sweet further shared that the band's live shows will feature everything from heightened production to variations in wardrobe. "We will be changing outfits from a classic look to a modern look, with production to match," he said. "It will definitely be unprecedented because it's important to come up with a unique way for fans to celebrate this milestone anniversary with us."

In addition, the band plans to offer an exclusive pre-show VIP experience for its loyal devotees. A 45-minute encounter with STRYPER will include a private screening of a short film featuring archival footage and photos and a brief question-and-answer session with the bandmates.

As for future endeavors, the band just wrapped recording another full-length studio album Sweet described as "all killer and no filler." The anticipated release date is fall 2024.

"We're hoping it will continue the trend of our music getting better with each release," Sweet said. "It's loaded with high-quality tunes and great energy."

STRYPER also has made solid progress on a much-anticipated Kickstarter-fueled documentary film. More than 1,700 backers pledged $220,000 to help bring this project to life and helped the band far exceed its original funding goal, earning a "Projects We Love" tag on the popular crowdfunding platform.

"We found a brilliant director, Chris Atkins, and it's being filmed now," said Sweet, adding that footage will be captured throughout the rest of this year. "We're excited to see it's finally happening."

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and the band's latest all-new studio release, 2022's "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).

I had a last second change of plans for this evening and ending up at the Town Ballroom to see Stryper. What an... Posted by Thomas S. Orwat Jr. on Saturday, June 8, 2024