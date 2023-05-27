See TAYLOR HAWKINS's Son SHANE Perform 'I'll Stick Around' With FOO FIGHTERS At BOSTON CALLING

Shane Hawkins, the son of late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, joined the band on stage last night (Friday, May 26) at the Boston Calling festival to perform the song "I'll Stick Around".

"How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world? Would you guys please welcome Shane Hawkins," FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd before he and his bandmates launched into the track.

Shane previously honored his late father with the FOO FIGHTERS at a pair of tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles.

In July 2022, Shane teamed up with the California band THE ALIVE to play drums on "My Hero" during a Fourth Of July Laguna Beach block party.

In 2018, Shane joined his father and Grohl on drums for a cover of THE ROLLING STONES' "Miss You" at a CHEVY METAL show in 2018.

Hawkins died in March 2022 in Bogota, Colombia due to a reported cardiovascular collapse at the age of 50.

He left behind his wife Alison Hawkins and three children —Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

FOO FIGHTERS played their first official concert with new drummer Josh Freese Wednesday night (May 24) at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire.

FOO FIGHTERS will make a few other festival stops, including Bonnaroo in June, Festival D'Ete De Quebec in July, Outside Lands in August, the Ohana, also in August, and Chicago's Riot Fest in September.

The band revealed Freese as part of its new touring lineup on Sunday (May 21) during a pre-tour livestream called "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts". Freese was unveiled as the drummer during the livestream after comedic cameos by Chad Smith of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Tommy Lee of MÖTLEY CRÜE and Danny Carey of TOOL.

FOO FIGHTERS' 11th album, "But Here We Are", will be released on June 2 on Roswell/RCA.