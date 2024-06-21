  • facebook
See TAYLOR HAWKINS's Son SHANE Perform 'I'll Stick Around' With FOO FIGHTERS At London Stadium

June 21, 2024

FOO FIGHTERS were joined by Shane Hawkins, the son of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, for a surprise performance of "I'll Stick Around" during their concert Thursday night (June 20) at at London Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

Prior to launching into the second single from FOO FIGHTERS' self-titled 1995 debut album, frontman Dave Grohl told the 17-year-old Hawkins: "Hi, Shane. Thank you for waiting three hours to come play drums with us."

This was not the first time that Shane has played with FOO FIGHTERS. He previously honored his late father with the FOO FIGHTERS at a pair of tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September 2022. He also joined FOO FIGHTERS at the Boston Calling festival in May 2023 to perform "I'll Stick Around".

Taylor Hawkins died in March 2022 in Bogota, Colombia due to a reported cardiovascular collapse at the age of 50.

He left behind his wife Alison Hawkins and three children — Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

In July 2022, Shane teamed up with the California band THE ALIVE to play drums on "My Hero" during a Fourth Of July Laguna Beach block party.

In 2018, Shane joined his father and Grohl on drums for a cover of THE ROLLING STONES' "Miss You" at a CHEVY METAL show in 2018.

FOO FIGHTERS played their first official concert with new drummer Josh Freese in May 2023 at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire.

FOO FIGHTERS will play London Stadium once again tomorrow night (Saturday, June 22),before closing their U.K. stadium tour with a headlining concert at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday, June 25. FOO FIGHTERS will then finish out their European tour and return to the U.S. for shows in Boston, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and more later this summer.

