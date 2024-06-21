Watch: PRETTY MAIDS Return To Live Stage For First Time In Nearly Five Years

Danish hard rock veterans PRETTY MAIDS played their first concert in nearly five years this past Sunday, June 16 at Forbrændingen in Albertslund, Denmark. The band was billed as KINGMAKERS for the "secret" performance, which served as a warm-up gig for PRETTY MAIDS's official return to the live stage on Thursday, June 20 at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen. Fan-filmed video of both concerts can be seen below.

Among the other already announced PRETTY MAIDS shows for 2024 are the Time To Rock festival, which will be held July 5-8, 2024 in Knislinge, Sweden; and at the Jailbreak festival, which is slated for August 16-17, 2024 in Horsens, Denmark. PRETTY MAIDS will also perform aboard the 2025 edition of the annual Monsters Of Rock Cruise, which will set sail March 10-15, 2025 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy and depart from the Port Of Miami, Florida.

Last December, PRETTY MAIDS singer Ronnie Atkins, who is battling stage four cancer, spoke to Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global about the announcement that he and his bandmates were planning to reunite in 2024 to play several concerts. He said: "Yeah, well, we were planning on a few selected PRETTY MAIDS shows. It's not gonna be a hell of a lot, I think. We're gonna do maybe five, six festivals during the summer or something. Then I've got some festivals on my own. And then I might go out with AVANTASIA. It depends on how much it conflicts with our individual schedules. But let's see. I hope I'll be able to. I love doing AVANTASIA, and I more or less committed to it, but also now, since the things are what they are and PRETTY MAIDS, the opportunity came there, we got some really good offers and we haven't played together since 2019."

He continued: "I know there's a lot of fans out there that wanna see the band again, at least to make some kind of closure. It all ended in a wrong way because I got sick, and while I was sick, I couldn't do shit for six months. And in that time, we released a new album. We never had the chance to tour with it. Then came the lockdown. So we just wanna go out and play a couple of shows. How much it's gonna be, I don't know. I don't know how much more we're gonna do. We might continue. I don't know. It all depends a little bit on my health as well. You know. So, now I've been releasing a lot of music for the last couple of years, and now I feel like 2024, I intend to do a lot more live shows. I really love to do that. 'Cause I like the close encounter with the fans, whether it's a big festival with 50,000 or it's 200 people in a club, I don't care. I mean, I like them both, actually. But let's see."

Last September, before the PRETTY MAIDS reunion was officially announced, Atkins was asked in an interview with Power Metal Point if there were any plans for him to do anything again with the long-running Danish hard rock outfit. He responded: "There's been issues between the band since 2019, particularly between me and Ken [Hammer, guitar]. But now we're actually talking again. We just met a little while ago, and we still have some business through 40 years we have to discuss sometimes on mails. I think it's gonna end up that we will bury the hatchet, if nothing else for the fans."

He continued: "It's always been a love-hate relationship, and I can't confirm anything, but I think we might do some selected gigs next year or something like that. Because the whole thing ended in a bad way and I got sick and we had a brand new album out in 2019 and we never hit the road with it, 'cause we had to cancel the tour. Then the lockdown came, the corona thing. So, yeah, let's see, let's see. We might do something next year."

In December 2022, Atkins painted a more bleak picture of PRETTY MAIDS' future, telling Dawn Osborne of TotalRock: "We haven't seen each other since 2019. And there are some issues within the band that haven't been [resolved]. So nothing is happening. Ken is doing some other projects. Everybody is doing their own things, kind of. I'm not saying we won't get back together one day. Maybe — I don't know. But time is not on our side. Let's see. It would need some talks — a band meeting and some talk — before we go on. I'm a bit like 'I've been there, done that.' I mean, sometimes I miss it. On the other hand, I'm on with something else now, doing my own stuff."

Formed in early 1982 by Atkins and Hammer, PRETTY MAIDS' second album, 1987's "Future World", is still today regarded as a classic.

During the ensuing years, PRETTY MAIDS continued to release albums usually followed by European and Japanese tours.

PRETTY MAIDS' latest album, "Undress Your Madness", came out in November 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Future World" was released by CBS in 1987. By 1990, the album had sold 300,000 copies worldwide. The album charted at No. 165 on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

"Future World" was produced by Eddie Kramer, who was reportedly fired during the recording sessions. The band then finished the LP with engineer Chris Isca, who was credited as co-producer on the album. Mixing duties were shared between METALLICA, RAINBOW and MORBID ANGEL producer Flemming Rasmussen, and Kevin Elson, known for producing multi-platinum albums by JOURNEY, MR. BIG and EUROPE.

After being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019, the now-59-year-old Atkins underwent at least 33 radiation and four chemotherapy treatments in the fall of that year before being declared cancer-free. In October 2020, he announced that his cancer had returned.

In a 2013 interview with Myglobalmind, Atkins joked that the secret to keeping his voice in shape was "twenty cigarettes a day and little drink now and then."

Ronnie's third solo album, "Trinity", was released last October via Frontiers Music Srl.

Thank you Copenhell 🙏 What a blast playing to such a fantastic audience tonight 👊 There will be more !!! PRETTY MAIDS Posted by Pretty Maids on Thursday, June 20, 2024

Today is the day. Pretty Maids will be back on stage. A few of us were invited to a warm-up gig a few nights ago, the... Posted by The Pretty Maids Journals on Thursday, June 20, 2024