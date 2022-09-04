See TAYLOR HAWKINS's Son SHANE Perform 'My Hero' With FOO FIGHTERS

Taylor Hawkins's son Shane honored his late father Saturday night (September 3) with a powerful performance with the FOO FIGHTERS at a tribute concert in London.

At the event, which was held at Wembley Stadium, Shane sat behind the drum kit for a rendition of the FOO FIGHTERS' 1997 song "My Hero".

Prior to the start of the track, images of Shane and his dad were shown on the screen in the background before FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl introduced the young drummer to the audience.

Shane previously honored the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer by teaming up with the local band THE ALIVE to play drums on "My Hero" during a Fourth Of July Laguna Beach block party.

In 2018, Shane joined his father and Grohl on drums for a cover of THE ROLLING STONES' "Miss You" at a CHEVY METAL show in 2018.

A number of other musicians from around the world gathered Saturday in support of Taylor, with various artists playing songs from FOO FIGHTERS' vast catalog.

At the start of the event, Grohl paid tribute to his late bandmate, telling the crowd: "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

The concert opened with former OASIS frontman Liam Gallagher performing his band's "Rock 'N' Roll Star" and "Live Forever", backed by the FOO FIGHTERS. Later, Grohl was seen breaking into tears as he performed "Times Like These".

Hawkins died in March in Bogota, Colombia due to a reported cardiovascular collapse at the age of 50.

He left behind his wife Alison Hawkins and three children —Oliver Shane, 13-year-old Annabelle and 8-year-old Everleigh.