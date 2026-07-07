See THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Entire Acoustic Performance At Amoeba Records In Hollywood, California

The Jim's Rock Shots channel on YouTube has uploaded video of THE PRETTY RECKLESS's entire July 1 acoustic performance at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, California. Check it out below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Going To Hell

02. Make Me Wanna Die

03. Harley Darling

04. When I Wake Up

05. For I Am Death

06. About You

07. (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding (Brinsley Schwarz cover)

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's fifth studio album, "Dear God", arrived on June 26 via Fearless Records.

This past April, the band released the single "Love Me", which was charged with intensity, grit and edge, while previous single "When I Wake Up" entered at No. 10 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart. The album's lead single, "For I Am Death", became THE PRETTY RECKLESS's eighth Mainstream Rock Radio No. 1.

"Dear God" leans further into vulnerability and creative freedom, shaping one of the band's most raw and uncompromising releases to date. Written with diaristic honesty, the record captures THE PRETTY RECKLESS at their most unfiltered.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is bringing its electrifying stage performance to fans across the world with their all-new headlining "Dear God" tour. This tour follows their incredible two-year long trek across the globe alongside AC/DC on the "Power Up" tour.

This upcoming marquee year follows a remarkable 12 months for THE PRETTY RECKLESS, which included an acclaimed performance at the prestigious 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala, where singer Taylor Momsen honored the legendary Mariah Carey alongside the FOO FIGHTERS, as well as a performance at the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame where Taylor performed with SOUNDGARDEN for their induction. Additionally, the band released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", which features the revamped "Where Are You Christmas?" — the lead single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, reigniting over two decades of global fandom and nostalgia.