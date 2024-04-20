  • facebook
See Trailer For 'Behind The Music' Episode Focusing On WOLFGANG VAN HALEN

April 20, 2024

A new trailer for the "Behind The Music" episode featuring Wolfgang Van Halen can be seen below.

New episodes of the groundbreaking docuseries "Behind The Music" will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, May 1 and in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Thursday, May 2. In addition to Van Halen, the new episodes profile Bell Biv DeVoe and Trace Adkins and remastered episodes feature 50 Cent, Bobby Brown, Ice-T, MILLI VANILLI, The Notorious B.I.G. and Sinead O'Connor.

Official description for the Van Halen episode: "Wolfgang Van Halen reveals his story that’s wrought with trauma, perseverance and immense talent. Born to guitar god Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang instantly became bound to music. As he developed his own sound, Wolfgang turned to his solo project, MAMMOTH WVH, before tragedy struck. Eddie's death rocked his son's world, but Wolfgang solidified his music career with a sound all of his own while continuing to honor his father's legacy."

"Behind The Music" is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Mark Ford and Alex Castino executive produce for Creature Films alongside Tara Long for Entertainment One.

Eddie died in October 2020 following a years-long battle with throat cancer. He was 65.

Wolfgang played bass for VAN HALEN from 2006 to 2020.

In November 2020, one month after his father's passing, Wolfgang announced the launch of his own band called MAMMOTH WVH.

"Mammoth II", the second album from MAMMOTH WVH, was released last August via BMG. The 10-track LP was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Wolfgang, who played all the instruments on MAMMOTH WVH's first two albums, told the 102.9 The Hog radio station that he picked up guitar when he was just 12 years old, "because I wanted to learn how to play '316', the song [my father] wrote for me, at a talent show at my school. I think it was sixth grade."

