See TRUST COMPANY's Original Lineup Perform Live For First Time In 17 Years

The original lineup of TRUST COMPANY reunited for a performance at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Friday, September 8 in Alton, Virginia. Video of the concert — courtesy of Soundlink magazine — can be seen below. Also available is footage from a couple of the rehearsals leading up to the show.

During the performance, TRUST COMPANY singer/guitarist Kevin Palmer told the crowd that it was the first time the band played in front of an audience in 12 years and the group's first appearance with the original lineup in 17 years.

When the Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers announced TRUST COMPANY's participation in the event last December, they wrote on social media: "We are thrilled to announce that TRUST COMPANY will be reuniting at Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023 for the first time in over a decade! The alternative metal group broke out with their gold-certified debut album, garnering heavy play on MTV's Headbangers Ball and a mega tour with KORN & DISTURBED, as well as THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS & PAPA ROACH!"

Formed in 1997 in Montgomery, Alabama, TRUST COMPANY has seen the many peaks and valleys of the music business. Previously signed to Geffen Records, the band has sold over 700,000 albums with hit singles such as "Downfall" in 2002 and "Stronger" in 2005. Extensive airplay on MTV for "Downfall" and continuous touring with bands like KORN, PAPA ROACH and DISTURBED earned the band an especially rabid following.

In 2005 the band went on hiatus. "It just stopped being exciting. We had to get away from the big machine for a while," said drummer Jason Singleton. After a few years, time had finally allowed the band to fall back in love with the reason they played music in the first place.

"When we finally got back together [in 2007] — which just started with an email asking if we wanted to jam — we let our wounds heal," said Palmer. "It had us focus on the music without any expectations. We started having fun again, and that was all the expectation we wanted. We played for ourselves. It was the same feeling that it was back in the good old days."

TRUST COMPANY carried out a small U.S. tour at the end of 2010 to promote the "Heart In My Hands" single from the band's third studio album, "Dreaming In Black And White", which came out in March 2011. In December 2010, the band released the music video for "Heart In My Hands" featuring Rachel Bolan of SKID ROW. The band went on a two-month tour with DROWNING POOL in promotion of the album.

