Watch: METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO Joins SUICIDAL TENDENCIES On Stage In Arizona

METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo rejoined his former band SUICIDAL TENDENCIES on stage last night (Saturday, September 9) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to perform the song "I Saw Your Mommy..." Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, whose current touring lineup includes Robert's 19-year-old son Tye on bass, played at State Farm Stadium as the support act for METALLICA at the latter band's rescheduled second concert in Arizona.

The Mike Muir-fronted outfit opened the show in Glendale, with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH filling the middle slot, as originally scheduled.

The concert, which was originally set to take place on Sunday, September 3 was postponed after METALLICA frontman James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

Back in 2017, Robert spoke to Records In My Life about SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' self-titled debut album, which was released in July 1983 and which featured the original studio version of "I Saw Your Mommy..." He said: "I didn't play on that album, but I tell you, that was an album that… I mean, before I was in the band, I would wear the hat and t-shirts, and that was even before I knew Mike Muir. I knew Rocky George, the guitar player, 'cause I went to junior high school with him, so I've known him for many years. But that particular album, to me, really represents where I grew up and just the progression of alternative music and multi-racial bands incorporating other styles into hardcore music."

Trujillo was first invited to join SUICIDAL TENDENCIES for a European tour in 1989 supporting East Coast thrashers ANTHRAX. While with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, Robert appeared on some of the band's most successful albums: "Lights...Camera...Revolution!" (1990),"The Art Of Rebellion" (1992) and "Still Cyco After All These Years" (1993). During Trujillo's years with SUICIDAL, Muir heard some of Robert's homemade demos and they collaborated on a funkier, more progressive sound under the name INFECTIOUS GROOVES. They produced a number of albums such as "The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move..." (1991),"Sarsippius' Ark" (1993) and "Groove Family Cyco" (1994).

Back in 2021, Trujillo humorously revealed in an interview that before he signed on as the bass player for METALLICA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES would gobble up METALLICA's leftover dinners whenever they could during a joint 1993 tour. And even though the METALLICA members respected Trujillo's playing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield admitted that when Robert's name came up during bassist auditions, he thought, "there's no way he's going to join us. He's too amazing, he's too spectacular."