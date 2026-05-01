See Video Of ANGRA's Reunion With KIKO LOUREIRO, EDU FALASCHI And AQUILES PRIESTER At 2026 BANGERS OPEN AIR

Brazilian metallers ANGRA staged a reunion of the band's "Rebirth" lineup at the 2026 edition of the Bangers Open Air festival on April 26 at Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo. In addition to a performance by ANGRA's most recent lineup — featuring longtime vocalist Fabio Lione, who had fronted ANGRA for 13 years — fans witnessed the long-awaited reunion of the lineup that recorded the "Rebirth" (2001) and "Temple Of Shadows" (2004) LPs, featuring the return of guitarist Kiko Loureiro, singer Eduardo "Edu" Falaschi and drummer Aquiles Priester. ANGRA also introduced its latest addition, Brazilian singer Alírio Netto (ex-SHAMAN, QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA),who officially replaced Lione last November.

Fan-filmed video of the Bangers Open Air concert can be seen below.

The setlist for the show was as follows:

Act I: Alírio Netto (vocals),Fabio Lione (vocals),Rafael Bittencourt (guitar),Marcelo Barbosa (guitar),Felipe Andreoli (bass) and Bruno Valverde (drums)

01. Nothing To Say (Alírio Netto on vocals)

02. Angels Cry (Alírio Netto on vocals)

03. Tide of Changes - Part I (Fabio Lione on vocals)

04. Tide of Changes - Part II (Fabio Lione on vocals)

05. Lisbon (Fabio Lione on vocals)

06. Vida Seca (Fabio Lione on vocals)

07. Wuthering Heights (Kate Bush cover) (Alírio Netto on vocals)

08. Carolina IV (Alírio Netto on vocals)

Act II: Eduardo "Edu" Falaschi, Rafael Bittencourt (guitar),Kiko Loureiro (guitar),Felipe Andreoli (bass) and Aquiles Priester (drums)

09. Nova Era

10. Waiting Silence

11. Millennium Sun

12. Heroes Of Sand

13. Ego Painted Grey

14. Bleeding Heart

15. Spread Your Fire

16. Acid Rain

17. Rebirth

Act III:

18. Silence And Distance (André Matos intro on the piano with his images shown on the screen; Netto, Falaschi, Loureiro, Barbosa, Bittencourt, Andreoli and Valverde)

19. Late Redemption (Netto, Falaschi, Barbosa, Loureiro, Bittencourt, Andreoli and Priester)

20. Carry On (Netto, Falaschi, Lione, Bittencourt, Loureiro, Barbosa, Andreoli, Priester and Valverde)

Lione officially joined ANGRA in early 2013 as the replacement for Falaschi.

Loureiro left ANGRA in 2015 to join MEGADETH and toured and recorded with the Dave Mustaine-led group for more than eight years before his exit from that band in September 2023.

Falaschi appeared on four ANGRA studio albums — "Rebirth", "Temple Of Shadows", 2006's "Aurora Consurgens" and 2010's "Aqua" — before quitting the band in May 2012, explaining in a statement that "there comes a moment in a man's life when it is necessary to make a radical decision in order to move forward with dignity and renewed energy." In 2006, Falaschi established his own band, ALMAH, and garnered international success. Following Falaschi's departure, there were discussions within the band's management about the possibility of original ANGRA singer André Matos returning to the fold. ANGRA eventually enlisted Lione as its third vocalist.

Priester was a member of ANGRA from 2001 to 2008 and he played on the "Rebirth", "Temple Of Shadows" and "Aurora Consurgens" albums.

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of ANGRA's "Holy Land". The band will celebrate this anniversary with a special concert on September 23 at L'Olympia in Paris, France. This night will be divided in two parts: one during which ANGRA will perform "Holy Land" in its entirety, and another set covering the highlights of ANGRA's rich catalog. This show will also be a tribute to Matos, who passed away in June 2019, and will include an appearance by Loureiro, who will perform with Bittencourt, Andreoli, Valverde, Barbosa and Netto.