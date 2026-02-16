See Video Recap Of EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT's First-Ever 'Six String Sanctuary'

Dreamcatcher Events has shared a video recap of EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt's first-ever "Nuno Bettencourt's Six String Sanctuary", a four-day celebration for guitarists and music lovers of every age, skill level, and style, which took place January 16-20, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check it out below.

When "Nuno Bettencourt's Six String Sanctuary" was first announced last October, Nuno said in a statement: "Hey guitar lovers, I've been waiting a long time to do this, and it's finally happening. I'm throwing my very first guitar camp — 'Six String Sanctuary' — January 16-20, 2026 in Las Vegas. Four days and nights of nothing but guitars, attitude, and music that hits you in the chest.

"I'm bringing some serious firepower with me: First off, the legendary Steve Vai will be our special guest and will be joining us for a shred-filled day of masterclasses and a never-to-be-seen-again performance. Rick Beato will drop the kind of knowledge that makes you rethink everything you thought you knew. Eric Gales is coming to tear the roof off the place with his soul and fury. Richie Kotzen will melt you with those vocals and smooth guitar lines. Mateus Asato will be joining the party to absolutely blow your mind. And Taj Farrant — trust me, the kid is a beast. You'll see the future standing right in front of you.

"But here's the kicker. This isn't just about sitting back and watching us play. Everyone who comes to 'Six String Sanctuary' will lay down your own solo on a brand-new track I've written and recorded with the house band. You'll walk out with your version in hand-proof that you were part of this crazy, one-time-only experience.

"This is gonna be raw, loud, heavy, and real. If the guitar has ever been your sanctuary, you already know you need to be there."

Every attendee got a chance to lay down a featured solo using Positive Grid's BIAS X, the AI-powered guitar tone creation platform, on an exclusive track written and recorded by Nuno specifically for this event.

For more information, visit nunossixstringsanctuary.com.

Bettencourt rose to rock superstardom as lead guitarist of the legendary rock band EXTREME. He has parlayed that success into an acclaimed career as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer, working alongside industry titans such as Sir Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Kanye West, Robert Palmer, Rihanna, Janet Jackson and Perry Farrell, among others.

EXTREME's latest studio album, "Six", was released in June 2023 via earMUSIC.