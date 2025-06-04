SEETHER And DAUGHTRY Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour With P.O.D.

SEETHER and DAUGHTRY will join forces for a U.S. co-headlining tour this fall. Support on the trek, which will kick off on October 1 in Virginia Beach and conclude on November 15 in Fort Lauderdale, will come from P.O.D. and Kami Kehoe. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Oct. 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Oct. 03 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino

Oct. 04 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Oct. 07 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 08 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Oct. 10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

Oct. 11 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Oct. 12 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Oct. 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Oct. 17 - Charlotte, NC - Skylo Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre Arena

Oct. 22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct. 24 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 25 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Oct. 31 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Nov. 01 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 05 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

Nov. 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Nov. 09 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

Nov. 10 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov. 14 - Port Charlotte, FL - Field Of Dreamz Country Classic Music Festival (no Kami Kehoe)

Nov. 15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FTL War Memorial

SEETHER is continuing to tour in support of its ninth studio album, "The Surface Seems So Far", which came out last September via Fantasy Records.

Known for their enduring anthems like "Broken", "Fake It" and "Words As Weapons", SEETHER returned with "The Surface Seems So Far", showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The track list for the album — the follow-up to 2020's "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum", which boasted three No. 1 hits — set the tone for an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy ("Regret"),self-reflection ("Same Mistakes"),and raw emotion ("Dead On The Vine"),with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns. Adding to SEETHER's impressive catalog, frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan and his bandmates — Dale Stewart (bass),John Humphrey (drums) and Corey Lowery (guitar) — sound alternately confident and confessional, full of vitriol and vulnerability throughout "The Surface Seems So Far", which Morgan produced with veteran producer Matt Hyde (DEFTONES, SLAYER) as engineer and mixer.

Earlier this spring, DAUGHTRY supported DISTURBED on a North American tour and they will join CREED this summer for the "Summer Of '99" tour.

DAUGHTRY, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. The record was nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards, alongside seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009), "Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. In 2021, the band released their record "Dearly Beloved", with singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming" all cracking the Top 10. Following yet another Top 10 success with their 2023 smash cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" featuring HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, DAUGHTRY ushered in a new sonic era with their debut Big Machine Records single "Artificial". The return to their rock roots scored the band their first No. 1 single in the Active Rock format, laying the groundwork for their new EP, "Shock To The System (Part One)" , out now on all platforms.

In November 2021, DAUGHTRY frontman Chris Daughtry 's stepdaughter Hannah Price was found dead in her home. It was later revealed that Price, 25, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

Chris was on tour when Price died, and subsequently postponed a series of concert dates.