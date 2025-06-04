HEART's 'Irreplaceable' Instruments Stolen Before Atlantic City Show

Legendary rockers HEART have announced that two "irreplaceable" instruments were stolen from the band prior to the launch of the group's spring/summer 2025 "An Evening With Heart" tour.

HEART had set up at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on May 30, the day before the first show on the trek, only to discover that two instruments belonging to Nancy Wilson and Paul Moak went missing: a custom-built, one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with a hand-painted headstock, which was made for Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin, which Moak has played for over 25 years.

"A reward is being offered for any information leading to their return. Anyone with knowledge of the theft or whereabouts of the instruments is urged to come forward," HEART said in a statement posted on social media, with any information asked to be directed to HEART's tour manager, Tony Moon.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they're extensions of our musical souls," Wilson said. "The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul's mandolin has been with him for decades. We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return — no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable."

This past March, HEART announced the "An Evening With Heart" spring/summer 2025 U.S. tour. The trek, which sees the band performing two separate sets each night, kicked off May 31 at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City and will conclude on June 28 in Hollywood, Florida.

HEART's "Royal Flush" tour kicked off on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The trek made stops in cities including Milwaukee, Montreal, Toronto, Boston and more before wrapping April 16 in New York City.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

In December 2023, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the '70s and '80s, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.