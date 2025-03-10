SEETHER Announces May 2025 U.S. Tour With MAMMOTH WVH, P.O.D. And NONPOINT

SEETHER will embark on "The Surface Seems So Far Tour" U.S. tour in May. The trek will kick off on May 3 in Phoenix, Arizona and will wrap up on May 31 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Support on the tour will come from MAMMOTH WVH, P.O.D. and NONPOINT on select dates.

General on-sale starts Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

For a complete list of tour dates, visit Seether.com.

SEETHER is continuing to tour in support of its ninth studio album, "The Surface Seems So Far", which came out last September via Fantasy Records.

Known for their enduring anthems like "Broken", "Fake It" and "Words As Weapons", SEETHER returned with "The Surface Seems So Far", showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The track list for the album — the follow-up to 2020's "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum", which boasted three No. 1 hits — set the tone for an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy ("Regret"),self-reflection ("Same Mistakes"),and raw emotion ("Dead On The Vine"),with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns. Adding to SEETHER's impressive catalog, frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan and his bandmates — Dale Stewart (bass),John Humphrey (drums) and Corey Lowery (guitar) — sound alternately confident and confessional, full of vitriol and vulnerability throughout "The Surface Seems So Far", which Morgan produced with veteran producer Matt Hyde (DEFTONES, SLAYER) as engineer and mixer.

SEETHER, known for their authentic and electrifying live show, supported the release of "The Surface Seems So Far" on the road last fall on a co-headlining tour with SKILLET.

Photo credit: Alex Berger