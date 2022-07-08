SEETHER Teams With BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE On New Version Of 'What Would You Do?'

SEETHER has shared a brand-new version of "What Would You Do?" featuring a guest appearance by BUSH's Gavin Rossdale. SEETHER lead vocalist Shaun Morgan and Rossdale trade verses and meld seamlessly on the track's ferocious choruses.

The visualizer for "What Would You Do?" featuring Rossdale can be seen below.

"It's truly an honor for us to have Gavin sing on this new track as we have been fans of his for decades and we are humbled that he would even agree to be a part of it," Shaun said. "He is an icon in rock music who brought an amazing performance to help elevate the song and we are extremely grateful to him."

"What Would You Do?" originally appeared on SEETHER's 2021 EP "Wasteland - The Purgatory" and is included on the just-released deluxe edition of the band's acclaimed 2020 album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum".

Produced by Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (DEFTONES, AFI),"Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum" ("If you want peace, Prepare for war") spawned three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and at Active Rock radio and garnered some of the best reviews of the band's career.

Bursting with the band's signature combination of melody and cathartic release, the wealth of exceptional songs that comprises the album's expanded deluxe edition underscores Morgan's status as one of rock's most prolific and successful songwriters.

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, SEETHER — Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey and Corey Lowery — has amassed a global, devoted fan base with an unbroken sense of purpose and commitment. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 18 No. 1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over two billion streams world-wide across all platforms.

SEETHER is Billboard's No. 8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart's existence.