THE HU Announces 'Rumble Of Thunder' Album, Shares New Song 'Black Thunder'

Mongolian rock act THE HU will release its sophomore album, "Rumble Of Thunder", on September 2 via Better Noise Music. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Black Thunder", can be seen below. The song incorporates Mongolian values, telling a powerful story of battle, faith, and death lyrically and visually.

"Rumble Of Thunder" is a 12-track effort that includes "This Is Mongol", THE HU's eco-conscious single released in May, that now boasts over a million streams in less than two months.

THE HU has been teasing new music from its sophomore album on its headlining "Black Thunder" tour, at Coachella, and soon on tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and MEGADETH. The music was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia, after their debut album "The Gereg" landed at No. 1 on the World Album and Top New Artist charts in its first week of release.

Vocalist Gala shared: "'Black Thunder' is the crown jewel of our second album.

"The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals.

"Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside.

"We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video."

Speaking on their next studio album, he continued: "Our second album will include 'Black Thunder', along with many new songs. We can't wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

THE HU's music video for "This Is Mongol" was set in the Mojave Desert and highlighted the band's unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. The video for "Black Thunder" also features an epic backdrop, this time in Mongolia. Directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and producer Dashka, the video is action packed, taking the viewers through battle and a funeral procession ritual.

This summer, THE HU will hit stages across North America as they head out on tour with MEGADETH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and FIRE FROM THE GODS, promising concert-goers an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. They will then bring their brand-new "Black Thunder" tour to Europe later this year, starting in Oslo, Norway on October 26 and finishing in London with a huge show at the Roundhouse on December 9.

"Rumble Of Thunder" track listing:

01. This Is Mongol

02. YUT Hövende

03. Triangle

04. Teach Me

05. Upright Destined Mongol

06. Sell The World

07. Black Thunder

08. Mother Nature

09. Bii Biyelgee

10. Segee

11. Shihi Hutu

12. TATAR Warrior

Photo credit: Khishigsuren Baasan