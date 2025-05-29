SEPULTURA Bassist's CULTURA TRES Collaborates With Latin Rock Superstar JUANES On 'Cien' Single

CULTURA TRES, the South American metal powerhouse led by SEPULTURA bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., has joined forces with Latin music icon Juanes on a daring new collaboration, "Cien", available now through ONErpm.

A seismic blend of thrash, grunge, and Colombian folklore, "Cien" evokes the spirit of 1990s metal while honoring the rich musical traditions of Latin America. The track is as sonically heavy as it is emotionally evocative — rooted in themes of environmental loss, particularly the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

Not a surprising topic, considering these Colombian, Brazilian and Venezuelan musicians, are all from countries with the rainforest in their backyard.

"It's a pleasure to share a song with Juanes, not only a legend of Latin music, but also a true heavy metal fan," says Paulo Xisto.

"Man! It's been a pleasure to make this song with you. Since my teenage years, metal has been a part of my essence, and having the opportunity to record the solo and sing has been amazing," says Juanes.

The collaboration unfolded over six months, beginning with CULTURA TRES sending Juanes a batch of punk-infused riffs. When Juanes returned with haunting, psychedelic guitar additions, the song's energy shifted entirely — prompting a complete rewrite of the original material. This creative back-and-forth resulted in a track that balances dark melodies with abrasive power.

CULTURA TRES frontman Alejandro Montoya says: "Juanes is an incredible metal guitarist — when we first heard his solo on 'Cien', it blew us away."

Originally drafted in English, the lyrics only truly resonated when the band followed Paulo's suggestion to switch to Spanish. The change added a deeper sense of authenticity and emotional weight. The contrasting vocal styles — Juanes's melancholic chants and Alejandro's screaming vocals — reflect the song's central tensions: beauty versus destruction, tradition versus progress.

"Blending metal and Latin music in one of our native languages (Spanish),helps showcase the power and potential of South American metal!" says Paulo.

What may surprise casual fans is that Juanes — known worldwide for his Latin pop-rock hits — started his career in a metal band (EKHYMOSIS, 1988). His admiration for SEPULTURA and deep respect for Paulo's legacy created a natural bridge for this collaboration. After one of Juanes's shows in Amsterdam, Paulo and Alejandro were invited backstage, where they had a chance to check out Juanes's newly released signature Fender guitar. Mutual admiration, shared roots, and even common crew members eventually led to exchanging riffs and ideas and "Cien" was born.

"Once a metalhead, always a metalhead," says Paulo.

With members from Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela, CULTURA TRES is a genre-defying metal act known for blending sludge, thrash, and traditional South American sounds. Their 2023 album "Camino De Brujos" (Universal Music) solidified their reputation across Europe, Japan, and Latin America as a truly innovative force in heavy music.

A global ambassador for Latin music, Juanes has earned 25 Latin Grammys, four Grammy Awards and international acclaim for his signature fusion of rock, pop and Latin folk. Beyond his music, he is a dedicated activist through his Fundación Mi Sangre, championing peace and social justice in Colombia and beyond.