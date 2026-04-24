SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN Says He Is 'Putting Together' A New Band: 'It's Exciting'

In a new interview with U.K.'s Heavy Matters, SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green spoke about his plans for after the completion of the band's ongoing farewell tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's so many possibilities, endless possibilities. I've always been into photography, and I will continue to do that. I've been really into fitness and health and this plant-based world, and I'll continue doing that. And I will continue doing music. I definitely would love to do another band. And I'm putting that together as we speak."

Derrick continued: "Trying to align with certain people, it's like starting from scratch — well, not necessarily from scratch, but it's definitely a challenge to form that connection with people again — different people. After being with a band for so long — I've been especially with [SEPULTURA guitarist] Andreas [Kisser] and [SEPULTURA bassist] Paulo [Xisto Pinto Jr.] for so many years, since like 1998 — so it's interesting to think back and then now be where we're at, where it's just, like, 'Okay, I'll try to find other people to jam with.' It's exciting, I have to say."

Asked if he is planning on returning to his hardcore roots with his post-SEPULTURA music project, Derrick said: "I was able to learn so much and take away so much being with SEPULTURA, and I will use different elements from that. Then, the hardcore, of course, it's always flowing in my blood. And then also a lot of melodical-type stuff I was doing. I felt that I've grown and evolved in being able to do that. So I wanna have a mix of that, and for sure have a heavy groove on whatever it is I'm gonna do in the future. So I'm looking forward to really combining all those different elements."

Earlier this month, Kisser told France's Metal OBS about his plans for after the completion of SEPULTURA's farewell tour: "I'm not gonna stop, of course, doing music. I have so many ideas, but I didn't decide yet where to go. I still wanna enjoy the moment, enjoy the tour, enjoy the very last run that we have this year. But I have many possibilities. Maybe [I will] do another album myself or try something different. I wanna explore different worlds. I'm going more to the art world, like painting and mixing music with colors and stuff. And it's interesting, to try to go to different places. I don't wanna find another world that is the same as SEPULTURA. I already did [all that] during SEPULTURA. So I'd like to absorb more ideas and to be aware of new possibilities and see what happens. But now I'm very focused of what we doing today and the [last few months of the] tour."

SEPULTURA has just released a new EP, "The Cloud Of Unknowing", via Nuclear Blast Records. The band previously released two singles from the effort: "The Place" and "Beyond The Dream". SEPULTURA collaborated on the latter track with Sérgio Britto and Tony Bellotto of TITÃS.

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

SEPULTURA announced previous drummer Eloy Casagrande's departure on February 27, 2024, explaining in a statement that he was leaving to join "another project", with Eloy later confirming that he was the new drummer of SLIPKNOT.

The news of Eloy's exit from SEPULTURA came just two months after the band announced it would celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024 by embarking on a "farewell tour" which would cover the entire globe.

In SEPULTURA's statement, the remaining bandmembers expressed their shock over Casagrande's departure, saying they were "taken by surprise" that their now-former drummer would "abandon everything related to SEPULTURA" less than a month prior to the start of the tour.

SEPULTURA is putting together a live album commemorating its last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what SEPULTURA said will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage."

The final North American leg of SEPULTURA's "Celebrating Life Through Death" tour will feature support from thrash legends EXODUS, hardcore heavyweights BIOHAZARD, and newcomers TRIBAL GAZE. The trek will kick off on April 29 in Montclair, New Jersey and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles, before concluding on May 29 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Along the way, SEPULTURA will also perform at major festivals, including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.