SABATON Announces Second Leg Of European 'Legendary Tour' For Spring 2027

Following the success of their huge arena run in 2025 which saw them bring an on stage castle and a mechanical drawbridge to arenas across Europe, including London's O2 Arena and Manchester Co-op Live, Swedish metallers SABATON have announced a second part to "The Legendary Tour".

SABATON states: "After completing one of the biggest arena tours in 2025 with 20+ trucks and 200+ crew members, we couldn't simply stop at chapter one!

"We're excited to announce that 'The Legendary Tour - Part 2' is coming to Europe in 2027! Once again, we'll be joined by 'The Legendary Orchestra' with talented special guest stars Noa Gruman, Tina Guo and Mia Asano, whose powerful performance will bring our music to life on an immense scale."

Last year's leg of "The Legendary Tour" brought in an audience of over 260,000 people in 13 different countries, with 420 tons of equipment marking the biggest ever arena tour production ever seen from a rock band.

The spring 2027 run takes in 15 different countries, including shows at Dublin's 3ARENA, Glasgow OVO Hydro and Birmingham NEC.

The band continues: "Get ready for tons of explosives, epic storytelling and very loud heavy metal. If you missed out the first time, this is your chance to witness the theatrical, larger-than-life experience — the ultimate SABATON evening. And if you're joining us once again, expect new surprises and twists!

"Europe… Are you ready to become legendary once again?"

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 10 at 9 a.m.

2027 tour dates:

April 7 - Dublin, 3arena (Ireland)

April 9 - Glasgow, The Ovo Hydro (Uk)

April 10 - Birmingham, Bp Pulse Live (Uk)

April 12 - Nantes, Zenith Metropole (France)

April 13 - Toulouse, Zenith Metropole (France)

April 15 - Lisbon, Meo Arena (Portugal)

April 19 - Milan, Unipol Forum (Italy)

April 20 - Geneva, Arene De Genève (Switzerland)

April 22 - Nuremberg, Psd Bank Arena (Germany)

April 23 - Düsseldorf, Psd Bank Dome (Germany)

April 24 - Rotterdam, Ahoy (Netherlands)

April 26 - Mannheim, Sap Arena (Germany)

April 27 - Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Germany)

April 28 - Hamburg, Barclays Arena (Germany)

April 30 - Graz, Stadthalle (Austria)

May 1 - Budapest, Mvm Dome (Hungary)

May 2 - Prague, O2 Arena (Czech Republic)

May 4 - Bratislava, Tipos Arena (Slovakia)

May 5 - Łódź, Atlas Arena (Poland)

May 7 - Tallinn, Unibet Arena (Estonia)

May 8 - Helsinki, Veikkaus Arena (Finland)

Three months ago, SABATON announced the new dates for its previously postponed North American tour. The band called off the original shows in order to allow bassist Pär Sundström sufficient time to heal from "inflammation in his arms".

SABATON's North American tour was scheduled to kick off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The new dates will launch on September 23 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and conclude on December 12 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

SABATON kicked off the European leg of its "The Legendary Tour" on November 14, 2025 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. The band teased the 20-city European trek as "a huge celebration of SABATON's music, storytelling and the incredible bond they share with their fans", featuring "The Legendary Orchestra and other surprises," resulting in "something unprecedented." "The Legendary Tour" was SABATON's first headlining tour in support of the band's eleventh studio album, "Legends", which arrived on October 17, 2025 via Better Noise Music.

Throughout the aptly titled "Legends", which blends rock and history for fans of all ages, SABATON delves into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan Of Arc),Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

"Legends" is available across various different physical formats and retailer exclusives, including CD, 2CD digibook, 2CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" is available as the "Hannibal Edition" and the "Miyamoto Musashi Edition", which are linked to the song releases for "Lightning At The Gates" (Hannibal) and "The Duelist" (Miyamoto Musashi).

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries.

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

SABATON continues to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Guitarist Thobbe Englund originally joined SABATON in April 2012 and amicably parted ways with the band in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. He rejoined SABATON in February 2024.

Photo credit: Steve Bright