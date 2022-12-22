  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY To Release 'Ghostwriter' Solo EP In February

December 22, 2022

SEVENDUST co-founder, guitarist and vocalist Clint Lowery will release a new solo EP, titled "Ghostwriter", in February 2023. The five-track effort will be the follow-up to his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", which came out in January 2020 via Rise Records.

Regarding his decision to record an EP this time around, Lowery said back in August: "I have debated on doing a full length but considering the fact that [SEVENDUST] downtime will not be as long as I originally planned, I think the better play is to do [an] EP to release sooner than later.

"It's been nearly 3 years since I recorded 'God Bless The Renegades' and really want to try some new directions as a writer.

"I do these releases as a labor of love and because it's an opportunity to explore some new ground."

On December 7, Clint offered an update on the EP sessions, writing on his social media: "Around a week or so go I completed recording an EP of 5 songs. Most of which was recorded in my basement and a make shift vocal booth.

"This is the first time I've attempted to track most everything myself and was an amazing experience and challenge to say the least.

"As for details on release, I plan on releasing it Feb 3 2023.

"I haven't released any music since early 2020 and want to start releasing songs regularly. I'm at a place where I feel like it doesn't make sense to just sit on ideas. I cherish the process of writing and have written over 100 ideas over last few years. Our new [SEVENDUST] record will also be dropping in 2023 which is another reason I wanted to release something sooner than later.

"I'm excited about the songs for this EP and proud that I was able to do it mainly myself. My friend Rich Wicander is currently mixing it for me.

"After this I plan on releasing another EP in the fall. Also concentrating on writing for other artist, collaborating with writers and supporting the new [SEVENDUST]."

Lowery recorded "God Bless The Renegades" with producer and co-writer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE) at Studio Barbarosa in Florida. The drums on the disc were laid down by former VAN HALEN bassist and current MAMMOTH WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen.

In addition to SEVENDUST, Lowery has been a member of, written, recorded, or performed with CALL ME NO ONE, DARK NEW DAY, KORN, RED, Tommy Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM, SNOT, 10 YEARS and DIGITAL SUMMER, among others.

New EP coming in Feb- 5 songs- preorder details and preview track coming soon- stay tuned- #ghostwriter #darkblanketrecords

Posted by Clint Lowery on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Hello friends,
Around a week or so go I’m completed recording an EP of 5 songs. Most of which was recorded in my...

Posted by Clint Lowery on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Find more on Sevendust
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).