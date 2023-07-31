SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON: 'My Voice Has Gotten Stronger As I've Gotten Older'

In a new interview with "The Chuck Shute Podcast", SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon was asked if he has noticed any limitations in his vocals as he has gotten older. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've noticed that my voice has gotten stronger as I've gotten older. Just with anything, I feel like — as an athlete, you get in your prime… I don't know what you necessarily call it, but I definitely feel more conditioned when I go in. And that could be, too, working with other writers and staying on top of the game and being fresh and taking the craft seriously when it's time to get to work."

Lajon also denied that "studio magic" has played a part in making his voice sound as strong as it does on SEVENDUST's recent albums. "No, it ain't studio magic, man," he said. "I keep it real. [Laughs] There's some little fancy sauce on it, but not too much. [Laughs]"

Voted one of the "Top 100 Metal Vocalists Of All Time" by Hit Parader, Witherspoon and the rest of SEVENDUST have sold millions of records worldwide, received a Grammy nomination and scored three consecutive RIAA gold-certified albums. Witherspoon's unmistakable powerhouse vocals have transformed the landscape of heavy metal, infusing soul and melody into the fundamentally aggressive and raw genre to produce a unique signature sound that has rarely been replicated but often imitated. A trailblazer on the hard rock and metal scene, Witherspoon has been listed as a musical influence by numerous bands including DIECAST, SEETHER and ALTER BRIDGE.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Witherspoon grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, raised on a healthy diet of soul, rock and funk which would eventually define his sound. His first band was soul group BODY & SOUL, and in 1994 his impressive vocal skills were spotted by Morgan Rose and Vinnie Hornsby who asked him to sing for their band RUMBLEFISH (later CRAWLSPACE). After a further name change, SEVENDUST was born. The group released their self-titled debut in 1997 and the album crashed into the Billboard 200 where it stayed for 16 weeks, later going gold in 1999. The band has now released 14 studio albums, including "Truth Killer" in 2023.

In 2021 Witherspoon dropped a bluesy solo cover of "Chainsmoking" by Jacob Banks, and has confirmed that his eagerly anticipated debut solo album is in the works.