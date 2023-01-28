SEX PISTOLS Bassist GLEN MATLOCK To Release 'Consequences Coming' Solo Album In April

SEX PISTOLS bassist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Glen Matlock will release long-awaited solo album, "Consequences Coming", on April 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The music video for the first single from the LP, "Head On A Stick", can be seen below.

Matlock is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with a highly esteemed resume. The original bassist and songwriter of the SEX PISTOLS, Matlock is responsible for co-penning some of history's most iconic songs, "Anarchy In The UK", "God Save The Queen" and "Pretty Vacant". After his time with the SEX PISTOLS, Matlock went on to form several well-regarded bands including RICH KIDS (with Midge Ure). He has collaborated with such artists as Iggy Pop and PRIMAL SCREAM, and is also a highly in-demand player, playing live with the likes of the legendary reformed FACES. Additionally, Glen is currently the touring bass player for New York legends BLONDIE and is slated to appear on their forthcoming new 2023 studio album.

His persona these days may be that of a stylish rock gent, but as always the former icon of punk remains politically passionate. This album is nothing short of Glen's call to arms to tackle this current diabolical period of governance.

Matlock states about the "Head On A Stick" single: "Peeved at the predictable but ultimately pointless political lurch to the right that has happened in the West over the past few years. I put pen to paper and plectrum to guitar to compose a song that's a call to arms, a wake-up alarm and primal open-your-eyes scream."

Glen continues: "It might be easy to be wise after the event but some saw where we were headed and, in the words of 'Pete Seeger,' attempted to hammer out a warning. We always thought it can't happen here but it sadly most definitely has and heads should justifiably roll…"

A music video for the track is now available online. "The video was shot on the fly one afternoon in between touring dates with BLONDIE in the U.K.," states Matlock. "The guys who play on the forthcoming album all jumped at the chance to back me up in the video, and help get this pertinent point across about the parlous state of our present position."

"Consequences Coming" will be made available in digital and specially packaged CD format. The vinyl format is being made available with a limited-edition signed artprint.

"The album was written and recorded in Britain over the last 18 months or so with a posse of seasoned but on point performers." says Matlock. "All done during the debacle that is Brexit and the rise and fall of the turgid Trump episode in the U.S. These songs reflect my take on the whole sorry mess that has ensued."

Matlock elaborates on the album: "Now the wheels of the music business can sometimes move at a lugubrious, glacial pace, and sometimes the moment might be lost but seeing no break in the clouds or clear light at the end of the tunnel, surely the only demand on people's lips should be that there are 'Consequences Coming' for the fat headed oafs who have foisted their asinine warped sensibilities on us. The tunes are pretty catchy too…"

"Consequences Coming" track listing:

01. Head On A Stick

02. Consequences Coming

03. Magic Carpet Ride

04. Speaking In Tongues

05. Shine Off Your Shoes

06. Constant Craving

07. Step In The Right Direction

08. Something 'Bout The Weekend

09. This Empty Heart

10. Face In A Crowd

11. Tried To Tell You

12. Can't Be Myself With You

13. This Ship

Matlock's deal with Cooking Vinyl will also see the label re-release two of his previous solo albums: 2010's "Born Running" and 2018's critically acclaimed "Good To Go".

Photo credit: Danny Clifford