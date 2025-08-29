SEX PISTOLS' 'Never Mind The Bollocks' Available Now Via Rhino High Fidelity Vinyl Reissue Series

"Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols", an album that rewired 20 years of rock in under 40 minutes, is available today from Rhino High Fidelity (Rhino Hi-Fi),the premium vinyl reissue series. Order here.

"Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols (Rhino High Fidelity)" was cut from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at Optimal in Germany. This release is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies and available exclusively at Rhino.com and select Warner Music Group stores internationally.

Singer and main lyricist Johnny Rotten (John Lydon),guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock — later replaced by Sid Vicious — recorded the SEX PISTOLS' only studio album at Wessex Sound in London. Released in 1977, it debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. charts despite being banned by major retailers and causing widespread controversy. Bristling with broadsides like "Anarchy In The U.K.", "God Save The Queen", "Pretty Vacant" and "Holidays In The Sun", the album distilled rage and disillusionment into a single, unrelenting statement.

In the album's new liner notes, producer Chris Thomas recalls how the band found their recording approach almost by accident during an early session. "We put down a track, just rhythm guitar and drums, pretty much first-take, no mistakes. It was impossible to know if it was any good, so, being a bit stumped, I asked Steve if he would like to have a go at putting the bass part on."

Instead of playing a traditional bass line, he simply mirrored his guitar an octave lower — an unexpected move that snapped everything into focus. "It was an absolute 'Eureka!' moment," Thomas recalls. "The combination was so powerful, so simple. We bashed three more songs down, adding the bass and double-tracking the guitar in just a couple of hours. We were seriously in first-take territory."

Sadly, just months after the album came out, the band unraveled, breaking up in January 1978 during their U.S. tour. But the SEX PISTOLS' legacy far outlasted their time together. "Never Mind The Bollocks" has sold over a million copies in the U.S. alone, was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, and ranks high among the greatest albums of all time in lists by Rolling Stone, NME and Time. Nearly five decades later, the record remains a defining force in punk and a cultural lightning rod.

Rhino High Fidelity continues to tap into Warner Music's vast catalog, introducing reissues of seminal albums across genres—from rock and pop to jazz, soul, and beyond. Each title pairs uncompromising audio with archival-grade packaging, honoring the album's original intent in both sound and design.

"Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols (Rhino High Fidelity)" LP track listing:

Side One

01. Holidays In The Sun

02. Bodies

03. No Feelings

04. Liar

05. Problems

06. God Save The Queen

Side Two

01. Seventeen

02. Anarchy In The U.K.

03. Sub-Mission

04. Pretty Vacant

05. New York

06. EMI