SHARON OSBOURNE Lists Los Angeles Home She Shared With OZZY For $17 Million

The Los Angeles home Ozzy Osbourne shared with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne, is returning to market for $17 million.

Ozzy and Sharon bought the home in 2015 for $11.85 million from Oren Koules, a film producer best known for the "Saw" franchise. Koules purchased the house in 2010 for $4.2 million and reportedly completely renovated the home's interiors.

Ozzy and Sharon originally listed the home in 2022 for $18 million. Built in 1929, the six-bedroom-and-11-bathroom Mediterranean villa-style manor, which is located in Hancock Park, includes over 10,000 square feet of living space.

When Ozzy and Sharon first put the home on the market four years ago, the couple were considering a full-time move to the United Kingdom, but later removed the property from the housing market. Sharon has now decided to sell the house, which also has an accompanying guesthouse in the grounds.

Check out pictures of the property at this location.

Sharon is reportedly splitting her time between California and the U.K., where she resides at Welders House, a Grade-II listed Georgian mansion in Buckinghamshire.

Moving trucks were reportedly recently spotted outside of the Hancock Park property after plans for Sharon to downsize were revealed.

Ozzy died last July of a heart attack. His death certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

A little over nine months ago, Ozzy reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.