SHARON OSBOURNE On OZZY's Birmingham City Council Honor: 'He Couldn't Be Happier Right Now'

Sharon Osbourne spoke to BBC Radio WM about the recent announcement that her husband, legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, along with the other three members of the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH are set to be given Freedom Of The City honor by Birmingham City Council.

The honorary title of City Freeman is awarded to people in recognition of their service to the city and is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country.

Sharon said Ozzy was very excited and "it means a lot to him to be recognized [by] his home".

She added: "He couldn't be happier right now. It's come at a great time for him."

Speaking about what Birmingham meant to Ozzy, Sharon said: "It's who Ozzy is, he's never ever been one of these people who when you get fame you try and pretend to be something you're not. He's just Ozzy from Brum. That's what he is and he's never tried to be anything else. He owes so much to Birmingham — it's his blood, that's who he is."

Sharon went on to say that Ozzy, who has lived in the U.S. for many years, wants to return to Birmingham at some point. "He's dying to come home," she said. "And that's what's been a bit tough. Each time we make arrangements to come, something happens that he can't do it, and he's desperate to come home. We're not home [in the U.S.]. It's not where we're from, it's not what we are. People here have been fantastic to Ozzy, but it's not his home."

Sharon revealed that she and Ozzy were donating his awards and platinum discs to a museum in Birmingham. "It belongs in Birmingham, it needs to stay in Birmingham," she said. "He owes so much to Birmingham, it's his blood, that's who he is.. If he'd have been was born anywhere else, he wouldn't be the story that it is today, so he totally embraces his history and what Birmingham means to him."

Referencing a number of health challenges Ozzy has faced in recent years, Sharon said: "It seems like a dream sometimes. It changes everything, your life changes in a second and what was has gone and you just have to live in the moment."

Ozzy previously told the Observer in 2022 that he and Sharon were permanently moving back to the U.K. after more than two decades in Los Angeles.

A year ago, Sharon said that Ozzy was hoping to play a farewell concert at Birmingham's Villa Park as a "goodbye" to fans.

BLACK SABBATH is considered a pioneer of heavy metal and was formed in 1968 in Aston, Birmingham.

BLACK SABBATH has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006, awarded a Lifetime Ivor Novello Songwriting Award in 2015 and were presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

The band has a star on the Broad Street Walk Of Stars, alongside individual stars in their own right, together with a bench in their honor.

When it was first announced that he would be given Freedom Of The City honor by Birmingham City Council, Ozzy said in a statement: "I'm honored and, at the same time, shocked that I would have ever been considered for this very special commendation. I'm a proud Brummie from Aston through and through. I'm still amazed to this day that no one outside of Birmingham can understand a word I say, but that's always made me laugh. I started with nothing but a dream, which I shared with Tony, Geezer and Bill. We never gave up on that dream. My only regret is that my Mom and Dad are not here to see what I became. Birmingham Forever!"

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2011 — can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.

"13" was the first album in 35 years to feature Iommi, Osbourne and Butler all playing together.

Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced 11 years ago, but backed out soon after. The drummer later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its final reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and Osbourne, Iommi and Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.