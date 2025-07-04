SHARON OSBOURNE Says 'People Will Be Shocked' When She Reveals Which Band She 'Threw Off The Bill' Of BLACK SABBATH Farewell Concert

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon has told Billboard that she was forced to remove one big name from the lineup of this weekend's "Back To The Beginning" charity concert because the artist in question "wanted to make a profit" from the event. "And it's not the time to make a profit," she added. "After the show, I'll let everybody know who it was. I think people will be shocked."

Last month, Sharon revealed to Metal Hammer magazine that she got into a dispute with the manager of one of the bands who were originally slated to take part in "Back To The Beginning".

"I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and SABBATH," she told Metal Hammer. "And it was probably the worst way I've felt in years. And I don't care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn't know me. And he's now going around making up bullshit lies because I threw his band off the bill."

Sharon did not specify which band she had booted, though she did say that it wasn't IRON MAIDEN. Two decades ago, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson was involved in a verbal battle with Ozzy's wife and manager when his band was pelted with eggs, lighters and ice during the final performance of its headlining performance on the 2005 Ozzfest tour.

Although TOOL's name was missing from promotional materials when a global livestream was announced for the concert last month, sparking rumors on Reddit that they were nixed from the festival, the Maynard James Keenan-fronted outfit is still on the bill.

Since "Back To The Beginning" was announced in February, no bands or artists have been removed from the bill, except for Wolfgang Van Halen, who is unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts. It is therefore believed that the mystery band was ousted before the lineup announcement.

Ozzy and Sharon's daughter Kelly Osbourne denied that MEGADETH was the band which was removed from the "Back To The Beginning" lineup, writing "Nope! Not him!" below an Instagram post speculating that the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit was the one Sharon was referring to in her Metal Hammer interview.

As previously reported, BLACK SABBATH's final show in Birmingham, United Kingdom this weekend is expected to help boost the West Midlands economy by up to £20 million (approximately $27 million).

The West Midlands Growth Company said as many as 300,000 music, sport and food fans would descend on Birmingham for what is being described as a "super weekend".

Tickets for the concert sold out in less than 16 minutes in February, with more than 150,000 people reportedly in the virtual queue.

Mercury Studios has secured exclusive rights to produce and livestream "Back To The Beginning" in partnership with technology partner Kiswe.

The all-day event, produced by Live Nation, will be hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa, and feature a supergroup of musicians.

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH revolutionized the music world, selling over 75 million albums worldwide and setting the foundation for heavy metal as we know it today. "Back To The Beginning" promises to be not only a tribute to the bandmembers' unparalleled career but also a beacon of generosity, with 100% of proceeds going to charity.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.