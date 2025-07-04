OZZY OSBOURNE: New Limited-Edition Statue Coming From MCFARLANE TOYS

McFarlane Toys has announced a new Ozzy Osbourne "Music Maniacs" 1/10 scale limited-edition statue. The highly detailed statue, which is available for pre-order at Mcfarlane.com, features the Prince Of Darkness in his classic trench coat look, stands approximately 8.3" tall and is hand-numbered on the base.

Grammy-and Emmy-winning producer/director Todd McFarlane, Spawn's creator, is the creative force behind McFarlane Toys, one of America's top action figure manufacturers. McFarlane Toys has become an industry leader, redefining the action figure market's standards and a licensee of world-class brands and leading global franchises.

In 2022, McFarlane directed the music video for Ozzy's official music video for "Patient Number 9", the title track of Osbourne's latest album.

"Having worked with Ozzy in the past, I jumped at another opportunity to do so again…especially on the music side this time," McFarlane said at the time. "In the harsh business called the music industry, any creative person who's sustained a multi-decades career has shown the skill, talent and tenacity that will always garner my admiration. Ozzy has shown many of us creative folks that it's indeed possible to make a living doing what you love for nearly an entire lifetime. Go, Ozzy!"

As previously reported, BLACK SABBATH's final show in Birmingham, United Kingdom this weekend is expected to help boost the West Midlands economy by up to £20 million (approximately $27 million).

The West Midlands Growth Company said as many as 300,000 music, sport and food fans would descend on Birmingham for what is being described as a "super weekend".

Tickets for the concert sold out in less than 16 minutes in February, with more than 150,000 people reportedly in the virtual queue.

Mercury Studios has secured exclusive rights to produce and livestream "Back To The Beginning" in partnership with technology partner Kiswe.

The all-day event, produced by Live Nation, will be hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa, and feature a supergroup of musicians.

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH revolutionized the music world, selling over 75 million albums worldwide and setting the foundation for heavy metal as we know it today. "Back To The Beginning" promises to be not only a tribute to the bandmembers' unparalleled career but also a beacon of generosity, with 100% of proceeds going to charity.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.