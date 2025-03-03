SHAVO ODADJIAN On Why He Abandoned His Collaboration With JONATHAN DAVIS: 'It Didn't Feel Right To Any One Of Us'

In a new interview with Sylvia Alvarado of the Las Vegas radio station KOMP 92.3, SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian explained in more detail his surprising decision to shelve a collaboration with KORN's Jonathan Davis.

As recently as April 2023, Odadjian reported that his song with Davis was getting ready for release as part of the self-titled debut from his new band SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET, but when the LP came out last fall, the tune was nowhere to be found.

Shavo told KOMP (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET guitarist] Morgoth [Michael Montoya] had a chorus he had sang for [Davis] a while back. 'Cause he produces a lot of bands, and he's worked with Jonathan Davis. And he's, like, 'Let's write a song around this and then play it for him and see if he digs it.' And it just didn't work out well. But at the time when I announced that [Jonathan was going to be making a guest appearance on the album], we were making that song and it was still gonna be a record filled with features. We weren't gonna get our own singer, we weren't gonna have our own band. It was gonna be an album of my music with featured vocalists on there from around the planet.

"If we do work together, if we do bring Jonathan Davis in, I want him to work on this with us, not just have a part that he's done 10 years ago and have that regurgitated," Shavo explained. "So that's what it was. It was nothing on him. He's amazing. We're friends. I love Jonathan. So it's, like, we can work together any day, any time. And we will. That song actually became 'Paradise', the first [SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET] single. He was on the chorus of that, and it was totally different. It was the same riff, but it was a different vibe of song. I don't think he dug it. Now listening back, it was premature. It was something we were wanting to do. I shouldn't have announced it. It was my bad. Because I was so excited — I was excited at the time… It wasn't what it should be. When it's right, you know it's right. And it didn't feel right to any one of us. That happens in art. Let's say you're a painter. I'm sure you paint a lot of paintings. You don't release them all. You keep some to yourself."

Shavo previously discussed his aborted collaboration with Jonathan last month during a conversation with SNSMix.com. Odadjian revealed at the time that SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET was originally conceptualized "like a DJ Khaled of rock" in which he'd "get a bunch of features" from various famous vocalists. One such collaborator was Davis.

"What happened was the [SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET] music became really interesting and I started wanting to play this live," he said. "I was, like, 'We should play this live,' and at that point having just features on the record wouldn't work out because then how do you play live?"

When Odadjian decided SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET would be a full-fledged band, he realized that it would be impossible to take Davis out on tour. Shavo and his team tried to change the unnamed song so that the KORN frontman was only featured on the chorus. Ultimately, it just didn't sound right.

"[The changed version] wasn't as good as it should be, because I think Jonathan is amazing," Odadjian said. "I even spoke to him [and] we decided if we ever do [another collaboration], we'll write together, not use something that he already had [recorded] under another rhythm."

Other guest vocalists who were reportedly going to be on the SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET album included Odadjian's SYSTEM OF A DOWN bandmate Serj Tankian and former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Howard Jones. Shavo suggested that the latter collaboration may still appear on SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET's second record.

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET's self-titled debut album was released on October 11, 2024 via Sumerian Records and 1336 Records.

Shavo is joined in the group by vocalist Taylor Barber (LEFT TO SUFFER),Montoya, guitarist/backing vocalist Alejandro Aranda (a.k.a. Scarypoolparty, "American Idol") and drummer Josh Johnson (WINDS OF PLAGUE).

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET made its festival debut at last year's Mayhem festival at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, California.

Shavo told RIFF Magazine about how SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET came about: "It was funny. My number's 22, so that's why I have the [cannabis] brand 22Red. So on February 22nd, 2022, we threw a party and the day of the party, I did a live radio show on KROQ here in Los Angeles. And that evening, we were throwing the party for 22Red, but I did that show before and I invited the host to the party. He asked me if he could bring a friend. I said, 'Sure.' He brought his friend. It was Morgoth Beatz who ended up being the producer and now my rhythm guitar player in the band and co-songwriter in some of them songs and stuff. So he and I decided we can write music that day together. So we exchanged numbers and we got together like a month later, wrote a song, and then we did another one a week later. And then it just became this thing where it was gonna be like one song we were going to sell to another artist, 'cause that's what he does; he writes a lot of music and he passes it on. But it became this thing. And he mentioned, he's, like, 'Man, why don't you do a Shavo record? Like something with all of the songs that you wrote instead of just one or two songs. These are coming out great.' And at that point, I wasn't really thinking about doing my own record like that, 'cause I've done so many other projects. And another thing is I've never done heavy music outside of SYSTEM. It's been heavy, but never the same genre. I've always tried to stay against the grain, and I've done EDM, I've done hip-hop, I've done rock-metal shit, but I haven't really just focused on that, which actually is my forte. I close my eyes and it just happens, which is how we did this."

Shavo continued: "So I was at his studio. I have my own studio. I gave him the key. I said, 'Come through. We're gonna start working on this record.' And a year and a half later, we have a full record, plus another half a record for album two. We have a full band. I started my own label and I signed it to Sumerian, who has worldwide distribution to Virgin, which is amazing for me. That's what I kind of wanted with the control. I've been doing this for 30 years, so I kind of knew how I wanted it, and I'm building it. And that's how it started. And that's where we're at right now. It started off as a passion project [and it] became my thing."

Regarding how the songwriting process for SYSTEM OF A DOWN was different from how he approached his previously projects, Shavo said: "Yeah, usually I'll write at home and then I'll bring it to the band. Or my other projects, I've just written at home and then brought it to the rest of the guys. This one, I would just have him play a beat that he made, or even just a 4/4, or even a loop or something, and then I just kind of… I mean, I just started strumming and the music just came out of me. So we just recorded everything I did. And whenever something was amazing, we knew it. I was, like, 'Okay, make that a thing.' So we highlighted that moment. And then afterwards I wrote a part that goes with that, and then kind of arranged it, wrote it all in the studio. So artistically it was really refreshing. There was no boundaries, no law, no rules. I just did it. It just came out so organically. Everything about it has been organic and not planned. And that's what the beauty of SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET."

On the topic of how he came up with the name of the SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET, Shavo said: "He [Morgoth Beatz] wanted to call it SHAV or SHAVO, so people know it's me, and I wrote 95 percent of it. But still, I always like a unit, I like a band. I think it's cooler. And plus he helped me a lot. These guys, they came in and did their part, and it just works perfectly. So I like the collaboration. I've never had the ego, where it's, like, 'me, me, me.' I've never done that. I've never said that. So I like it. It's us. And it became a band. And SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET, the acronym, is S.H.A.V. So that's cool. So they got what they wanted and I got what I wanted. I got a band, the cool name mysterious, but it also has a meaning, but I'm never gonna explain the meaning. It's kind of one of those things. There's many meanings you can think of what 'Violet' is — it could be a female, it could be a thing, the color, an event, it could be anything, and it's kind of cool. So there is some deep meaning to it and maybe one day we'll explain it, but at the moment, I like it where we are."

Regarding the other members of SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET, Shavo said: "My singer, Taylor Barber, he comes from the world of deathcore and the growling. His voice is an instrument, and he's a wonder. He's like the new wonder of the world that no one knows yet that's there. He does have a following and he comes from another band called LEFT TO SUFFER, which is a grindcore band. But he sings like a canary as well. His range is so huge. He's the perfect member. He's the perfect singer that came in and can do all the parts. And then also we got Alejandro Aranda, who, he is just this musical genius who came in. He was the last member, and I didn't even know I needed that member, but, now it's, like, of course I needed him. Of course he fit perfectly. He does side vocals. He sings along with Taylor perfectly. So it's like a two-vocal band now, two-vocalist band. And we got Josh Johnson on the drums, and he's amazing. He hails from a band called WINDS OF PLAGUE; he used to play with them. So he's talented as hell. So, yeah, I'm honored and lucky to have these guys around me and for us to be able to do this music together."