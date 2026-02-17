SHINEDOWN Announces New Album 'Ei8ht', Shares 'Safe And Sound' Single And Unveils 2026 World Tour

SHINEDOWN will release its eighth studio album, "Ei8ht", on May 29 via Atlantic Records. The official lyric video for the LP's latest single, "Safe And Sound", can be seen below. In addition, SHINEDOWN has announced a massive "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" world tour, taking the band to 11 countries across 54 dates, including stops throughout North America and Europe at some of the world's biggest venues.

On the new album, upcoming world tour, and working with longtime bandmate and producer of the record Eric Bass, SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith said: "This album is over a year in the making. Without question, as a band we pushed ourselves like never before. Especially when it comes to Eric. Myself, Zach and Barry are so honored to create, and work with such an extraordinary producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, musician, performer and bandmate. We are so excited, finally announce our eighth studio album titled 'Ei8ht' alongside our 'Dance, Kid, Dance Act II' world tour."

He continued and described the new song "Safe And Sound" with: "'Safe And Sound' is about reminding the competition what they are dealing with one by one."

Joining SHINEDOWN on the massive worldwide tour will be COHEED AND CAMBRIA, BLACK STONE CHERRY, FROM ASHES TO NEW, DJ Rock Feed and THOSE DAMN CROWS on various dates. North American tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time and European tickets go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local time with various onsales earlier in the week for all markets. See full itinerary below and more information at www.shinedown.com.

The world tour adds to the band's recently announced first-ever curated festival event — Shinedown's Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend, taking place October 23-25, 2026 in Miramar Beach, Florida. The three-day destination experience will feature performances from SHINEDOWN (two unique headlining sets),BUSH, HANSON, FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm),LIVING COLOUR, FROM ASHES TO NEW, GUARDIANS OF THE JUKEBOX, NEON MOONERS and more to be announced. Fans can purchase tickets and get more information at: www.shinedown.com.

Fresh off one of the most dominant years of their career, SHINEDOWN entered their next global chapter riding unprecedented momentum. Over the past year, the multi-platinum band released four major songs, "Dance, Kid, Dance", "Killing Fields", "Three Six Five" and the era-defining "Searchlight", each reinforcing their position as one of the most powerful forces in modern music. "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Killing Fields" both reached No. 1 at rock radio, while "Three Six Five" became a global crossover hit, topping No. 1 at Alternative radio, landing Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, and breaking into the Top 20 at Top 40. In the process, SHINEDOWN extended their record with the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart history (with 21 No. 1's) and Mediabase's Active Rock chart (with 23 No. 1's),continuing a legacy built on consistency, ambition, and emotional connection.

Recently the band made history with "Searchlight", as they performed the track at the band's Grand Ole Opry debut. Smith introduced the song by telling the audience: "Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it, a song can come out of thin air. We didn't find this one, it found us." The performance quickly became the most talked-about moment of the night, resonating deeply with fans and critics alike. Written by Smith, Bass and Dave Bassett and produced by Bass at Big Animal Studio, the song showcases SHINEDOWN at their most expansive, blending rock with Americana, rhythm and blues, bluegrass, and outlaw country influences, while retaining the anthemic power that defines their sound.

Recently the band's impact over the past year has also been recognized at the highest levels of the industry. SHINEDOWN are nominated at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards for "Rock Artist Of The Year", "Duo/Group Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for "Dance, Kid, Dance". These nominations follow a landmark showing at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the band won both "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for "A Symptom Of Being Human", marking the second consecutive year SHINEDOWN has been recognized among the genre's top honors.

Beyond the studio, SHINEDOWN's recent live milestones reflect their global scale. The band sold out Madison Square Garden for the first time during their "Dance, Kid, Dance" arena tour, a career-defining achievement that mirrored the explosive demand seen across the entire run. The tour also carried a meaningful philanthropic impact, raising $300,000 for Musicians On Call through a $1-per-ticket donation that helped launch a new bedside music program in partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare.

"Ei8ht" track listing:

01. At The Bottom

02. Dance, Kid, Dance

03. Burning Down The Disco

04. Three Six Five

05. Young Again

06. Dizzy

07. Imposter

08. Machine Gun

09. Outlaw

10. Safe And Sound

11. Searchlight

12. Bear With Me

13. Deep End

14. Killing Fields

15. Back To The Living

16. Wide Open

17. So Glad That You Asked

18. The Pilot

SHINEDOWN "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" world tour dates:

May 13 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center *^%

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival Headlining

May 16 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center *^%

May 18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *^%

May 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena *^%%

May 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *^%

May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *^%

May 26 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *^%

May 28 - Estero, FL - Hertz Center *^%

May 30 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena *^%

June 2 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum *^%

June 5 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena *^%

June 6 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center *^%

July 11 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle *#%

July 13 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum *%

July 15 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Vidéotron *#%

July 17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *%

July 18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena *#%

July 20 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena *%

July 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *%

July 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena *%

July 25 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center *#%

July 30 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena *#%

July 31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Weidner Field *%

August 2 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center *#%

August 4 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena *#%

August 6 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena *%

August 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena *#%

August 9 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center *%

August 10 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena *#%

August 12 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at Metrapark *#%

August 14 - Spokane, WA - Numerica Veterans Arena *#%

August 15 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Pacific Coliseum *#%

August 17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *#%

August 20 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome *#%

August 21 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort *%

August 23 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair #%

September 4 - Dyersville, IA - Velocity Festival

September 10 - McHenry, IL - McHenry Music Festival

October 31 - Paris, FR - Zénith Paris - La Villette &

November 2 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz &

November 4 - Tilburg, NL - O13 &

November 6 - Prague, CZ - Forum Karlín &

November 8 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen &

November 9 - Stockholm, SE - Annexet &

November 11 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle &

November 12 - Düsseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle &

November 14 - Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE *&

November 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *&

November 17 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena *&

November 19 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley *&

November 20 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *&

November 22 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre &

* with COHEED AND CAMBRIA

^ with BLACK STONE CHERRY

# with FROM ASHES TO NEW

& with THOSE DAMN CROWS

% with DJ Rock Feed

Photo credit: Ryan Camp