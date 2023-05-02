SHINEDOWN Announces September/October 2023 U.S. Tour With PAPA ROACH And SPIRITBOX

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band SHINEDOWN has announced the summer/fall leg of "The Revolutions Live" tour, co-produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, with support from PAPA ROACH and SPIRITBOX. The 26-date trek launches on September 3 in St. Louis, Missouri and wraps on October 20 in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets are on sale this Friday May 5 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available Wednesday, May 3 through Thursday, May 4. VIP packages featuring exclusive access available for purchase.

"The Revolutions Live" summer/fall 2023 tour dates:

Sep. 3 - St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

Sep. 4 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

Sep. 6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

Sep. 8 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

Sep. 9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway *^

Sep. 12 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~

Sep. 13 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

Sep. 15 - Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Bike Fest*^

Sep. 16 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sep. 19 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

Sep. 21 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Sep. 23 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

Sep. 24 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Sep. 26 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

Sep. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre #

Sep. 29 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater #

Sep. 30 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

Oct. 3 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater #

Oct. 5 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

Oct. 6 - Allen, TX @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center #

Oct. 8 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

Oct. 9 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum #

Oct. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

Oct. 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

Oct. 15 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

Oct. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater #

Oct. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

Oct. 20 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

# PAPA ROACH and SPIRITBOX supporting

~ SPIRITBOX supporting

* Festival date, with no support, just SHINEDOWN

^ Not a Live Nation & FPC Live produced date

+ an intimate night with SHINEDOWN

In a recent interview with Heather Brown of the 105.9 KZZK radio station, SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith spoke about the band's plans for a possible follow-up to last year's "Planet Zero" album. He said: "There's always songs that we didn't use on an album, but the way our mentality is on that sometimes is if it didn't make it on a record, there's a reason for it. So we'll go back and listen to it and see if there's anything in there that might spark something or what have you. However, on 'Planet', we had so many songs that were written, and everything we did… We don't demo anything anymore. We write it and then [we record it]. So for us, I just recently was in South Carolina with Eric [Bass, SHINEDOWN bassist and producer], and we were reviewing some of those things that didn't make it on 'Planet Zero', 'cause 'Planet Zero' is very specific, and I was actually shocked that a lot of it was really strong. I had forgotten some of it. But there was some stuff in there where I was, like, 'I wouldn't change anything on that, and that's way better than I remember' — things like that. But me and Eric have been working on some new material and what have you. I can tell you that you'll probably see something new for us not this year, but definitely next year."

This past February, SHINEDOWN released the music video for its new Hot AC single "A Symptom Of Being Human", a standout track from "Planet Zero".

The "Planet Zero" album also features pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together." The band's video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song's message — that you are never alone — had during SHINEDOWN's sold-out "Planet Zero" world tour.

SHINEDOWN also released a music video for rock single "Dead Don't Die", a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times.

"Planet Zero" boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation - ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh