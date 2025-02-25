SHINEDOWN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BREAKING BENJAMIN, THREE DAYS GRACE And Many More Set For ROCKLAHOMA 2025

SHINEDOWN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BREAKING BENJAMIN, THREE DAYS GRACE And Many More Set For ROCKLAHOMA 2025February 25, 2025
Rocklahoma, the biggest Labor Day Party in the country, is back for another a year of non-stop music and great memories — taking place on Friday, August 29, Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31 at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Now in its 18th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today's top rock icons, including legendary artists SHINEDOWN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BREAKING BENJAMIN, THREE DAYS GRACE, KNOCKED LOOSE and many more. This year also marks an exciting moment for Rocklahoma fans, as several legendary artists will be making their festival debut. Welcome to the "First Timers Club": Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, Bruce Dickinson, 311, KNOCKED LOOSE, Tom Morello, Marky Ramone, Orianthi and WAVES IN APRIL.
Once again produced by Pryor Creek Music Festivals, Inc., Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of "United We Rock."
SHINEDOWN's Brent Smith states: "We are so amped to announce that we are headlining this year's Rocklahoma! We're looking forward to sharing the stage with so many outstanding artists. This is by far one of our favorite festivals to play on the planet and we are bringing our biggest production yet!"
The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2025 is as follows (subject to change):
SHINEDOWN
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
BREAKING BENJAMIN
THREE DAYS GRACE
MARILYN MANSON
311
ALICE COOPER
KNOCKED LOOSE
BRUCE DICKINSON
MARKY RAMONE
TOM MORELLO
DEE SNIDER
TRIXTER
FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm)
THE DARKNESS
STARSET
CITIZEN SOLDIER
THE STRUTS
OF MICE & MEN
HINDER
DOROTHY
AYRON JONES
DROWNING POOL
SUNAMI
BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA
SALIVA
10 YEARS
RETURN TO DUST
ORIANTHI
THE BAND FEEL
ZERO 9:36
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
WARGASM
PARALANDRA
DIME STORE RIOT
ONE NIGHT STAND
FIST OF RAGE
FAN HALEN
FOX N' VEAD
ETERNAL FREQUENCY
MIKE TRAMP'S WHITE LION
CHAINED SAINT
SNAKE BITE WHISKY
COLOR OF CHAOS
SEBASTIAN JAMES
ROCKET SCIENCE
WAVES IN APRIL
ANGELES
CRIMSON LOVE
In addition, Rocklahoma will once again kick things off on Thursday, August 28 with the DEB Concerts - Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Concert featuring Dee Snider, TRIXTER, Sebastian James, ROCKET SCIENCE, CRIMSON LOVE and a very special guest to be announced soon! The Thursday Night Throwdown will be free for all weekend ticket holders and campers who want to get their weekend going a little early.
The Rocklahoma campgrounds are more than just a place to camp — they're a world of their own, a thriving rock 'n' roll community where friendships are forged, traditions are honored, and the party never stops. It's an experience that extends far beyond the festival stages! Each year, fans reunite with their campground crews, transforming their camping spots into spaces into epic decor and celebration!
The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, and will be open from Sunday, August 24 at noon CT through Tuesday, September 1 at noon CT. New in the campgrounds, Rocklahoma will offer two high end glamping packages and RV Packages. General Admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases. Information on camping add-ons can be found at www.rocklahoma.com/camping.
Passes go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.Rocklahoma.com. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.
Limited quantities of Groupie and Rockstar VIP Packages are also available. Please visit rocklahoma.com/passes for details.
Current pass pricing is as follows, while supplies last:
Weekend Admission Passes:
Weekend GA: $199.99 plus fees
Weekend Military GA: $179.99 plus fees
Weekend GA 4-Pack: $759.99 plus fees
Weekend VIP Reserved Admission (comes with food & soft drinks): $529.99 plus fees
VIP Packages:
Groupie Package: starting at $799.99 per person plus fees
Rockstar Package $1,379.99 per person plus fees
Big Shot Boxes: $4,899.99 plus fees
Private, shaded, elevated boxes located at the main stage for you and three friends north of the reserved seats. Couches, chairs, and beverage service plus access to the VIP Tent and Stage 2 VIP lounge.
Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
New for 2025, Rocklahoma will offer two new packages to get away from the crowds:
* The Freedom Stage Field Suite (10 People) : $9,599.00
Your festival headquarters for the whole crew!! Enjoy Rocklahoma 2025 in your own private field VIP suite fully furnished with all of your favorite comforts, including premium views of the Freedom Stage! In addition to your own private suite, you will have access to an exclusive Freedom Stage Up-Close Viewing area.
Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.
The original founders of Rocklahoma, Pryor Creek Music Festival is dedicated to bringing the best rock experience to all Rocklahomies year after year. Its members are personally invested in providing great service, a safe environment, and most importantly a memorable time to all Rocklahoma patrons.