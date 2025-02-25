SHINEDOWN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BREAKING BENJAMIN, THREE DAYS GRACE And Many More Set For ROCKLAHOMA 2025

Rocklahoma, the biggest Labor Day Party in the country, is back for another a year of non-stop music and great memories — taking place on Friday, August 29, Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31 at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Now in its 18th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today's top rock icons, including legendary artists SHINEDOWN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BREAKING BENJAMIN, THREE DAYS GRACE, KNOCKED LOOSE and many more. This year also marks an exciting moment for Rocklahoma fans, as several legendary artists will be making their festival debut. Welcome to the "First Timers Club": Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, Bruce Dickinson, 311, KNOCKED LOOSE, Tom Morello, Marky Ramone, Orianthi and WAVES IN APRIL.

Once again produced by Pryor Creek Music Festivals, Inc., Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of "United We Rock."

SHINEDOWN's Brent Smith states: "We are so amped to announce that we are headlining this year's Rocklahoma! We're looking forward to sharing the stage with so many outstanding artists. This is by far one of our favorite festivals to play on the planet and we are bringing our biggest production yet!"

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2025 is as follows (subject to change):

SHINEDOWN

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

BREAKING BENJAMIN

THREE DAYS GRACE

MARILYN MANSON

311

ALICE COOPER

KNOCKED LOOSE

BRUCE DICKINSON

MARKY RAMONE

TOM MORELLO

DEE SNIDER

TRIXTER

FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm)

THE DARKNESS

STARSET

CITIZEN SOLDIER

THE STRUTS

OF MICE & MEN

HINDER

DOROTHY

AYRON JONES

DROWNING POOL

SUNAMI

BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA

SALIVA

10 YEARS

RETURN TO DUST

ORIANTHI

THE BAND FEEL

ZERO 9:36

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

WARGASM

PARALANDRA

DIME STORE RIOT

ONE NIGHT STAND

FIST OF RAGE

FAN HALEN

FOX N' VEAD

ETERNAL FREQUENCY

MIKE TRAMP'S WHITE LION

CHAINED SAINT

SNAKE BITE WHISKY

COLOR OF CHAOS

SEBASTIAN JAMES

ROCKET SCIENCE

WAVES IN APRIL

ANGELES

CRIMSON LOVE

In addition, Rocklahoma will once again kick things off on Thursday, August 28 with the DEB Concerts - Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Concert featuring Dee Snider, TRIXTER, Sebastian James, ROCKET SCIENCE, CRIMSON LOVE and a very special guest to be announced soon! The Thursday Night Throwdown will be free for all weekend ticket holders and campers who want to get their weekend going a little early.

The Rocklahoma campgrounds are more than just a place to camp — they're a world of their own, a thriving rock 'n' roll community where friendships are forged, traditions are honored, and the party never stops. It's an experience that extends far beyond the festival stages! Each year, fans reunite with their campground crews, transforming their camping spots into spaces into epic decor and celebration!

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, and will be open from Sunday, August 24 at noon CT through Tuesday, September 1 at noon CT. New in the campgrounds, Rocklahoma will offer two high end glamping packages and RV Packages. General Admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases. Information on camping add-ons can be found at www.rocklahoma.com/camping.

Passes go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.Rocklahoma.com. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.

Limited quantities of Groupie and Rockstar VIP Packages are also available. Please visit rocklahoma.com/passes for details.

Current pass pricing is as follows, while supplies last:

Weekend Admission Passes:

Weekend GA: $199.99 plus fees

Weekend Military GA: $179.99 plus fees

Weekend GA 4-Pack: $759.99 plus fees

Weekend VIP Reserved Admission (comes with food & soft drinks): $529.99 plus fees

VIP Packages:

Groupie Package: starting at $799.99 per person plus fees

Rockstar Package $1,379.99 per person plus fees

Big Shot Boxes: $4,899.99 plus fees

Private, shaded, elevated boxes located at the main stage for you and three friends north of the reserved seats. Couches, chairs, and beverage service plus access to the VIP Tent and Stage 2 VIP lounge.

Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

New for 2025, Rocklahoma will offer two new packages to get away from the crowds:

* The Freedom Stage Field Suite (10 People) : $9,599.00

Your festival headquarters for the whole crew!! Enjoy Rocklahoma 2025 in your own private field VIP suite fully furnished with all of your favorite comforts, including premium views of the Freedom Stage! In addition to your own private suite, you will have access to an exclusive Freedom Stage Up-Close Viewing area.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.

The original founders of Rocklahoma, Pryor Creek Music Festival is dedicated to bringing the best rock experience to all Rocklahomies year after year. Its members are personally invested in providing great service, a safe environment, and most importantly a memorable time to all Rocklahoma patrons.